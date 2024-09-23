This article is sponsored by UGREEN. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

UGREEN, a company known for pioneering innovative products and charging solutions, made waves at this year’s IFA. At the world’s largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show, UGREEN showcased a range of new products, as well as popular devices that continue to be a staple part of everyday life for many of its users.

If you missed out on the event, products included the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 145W - a convenient solution for charging multiple devices at once. The UGREEN’s NASync Series offers a host of Network Attached Storage devices (NAS) that can used for personal, home, and business use.

Building on UGREEN’s “Activate Your Curiosity” slogan, the UGREEN Uno Series charger and power banks are perfect for iPhone users who want to juice up their devices quickly. Last, but certainly not least, UGREEN introduced its Revodok Thunderbolt™5 Docking Station which adopts Intel’s latest Thunderbolt™5 technology.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank Series

In today’s world, we’re constantly using our devices, whether it’s catching up on emails, streaming videos, or navigating with GPS. But all that screen time means batteries can drain fast, especially when you’re out and about. That’s where the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank Series comes in.

With powerful charging options, it’s like having a backup energy source in your pocket, keeping your smartphone, laptop, or tablet powered up no matter where your day takes you. Whether you’re traveling, commuting, or just juggling a busy schedule, the Nexode Power Bank ensures you never have to worry about running out of juice.

The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 145W is the ultimate device to take with you in your bag, ready to keep your devices going no matter where life takes you. Whether you're rushing between meetings, powering through a long flight, or just trying to stay connected during a busy day, this power bank has you covered. Its sleek power-column design combines magnetic wireless charging, large capacity and fast charging in a portable package.

Got a smartphone that supports wireless charging? The magnetic wireless charging pad is a lifesaver when you don’t want to fumble with cables - just snap your phone on and you’re good to go. Plus, with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you can charge up to four devices at the same time. Need to top up your laptop while keeping your phone, earbuds, and tablet powered? No problem.

Thanks to its 100W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, you can get your devices juiced up in no time. No more anxiously watching your battery percentage crawl while waiting for a full charge. And if you're curious about how much power you’ve got left, the HD TFT smart display gives you real-time updates on battery capacity, voltage, and current.

Plus, with UGREEN’s ThermalGuard™ System, you can trust your devices will charge safely and efficiently, so you're always powered up and ready to go.

UGREEN NASync Series

UGREEN

Another big hitter at IFA was UGREEN’s NASync Series of NAS devices; these are ideal for personal, home, or business use, allowing you to access data easily across smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs, as long as you have network access.

These devices boast up to Intel® Core™ i5 processors and dual 10GbE network ports for a speedy and stable connection. No matter whether you’re looking to store data, access your audio and entertainment library, expand your office capabilities, or take your creative content further, the UGREEN NASync Series is there to support you.

UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus is the perfect home-use companion. Store up to 104TB of data (storage not included), make the most out of its expandable (up to 64GB) 8GB DDR5 memory for extreme performance, and ensure high-speed data transfer with 10GbE and 2.5GbE network ports.

You can use the NASync DXP4800 Plus for your home media library, with access to your favorite content like movies and music across your devices. Easily share data with your family across the same network, and access all-important information via the app.

UGREEN Uno Series

UGREEN

If you’re looking for a fun and fast charging solution for your iPhone, the UGREEN Uno Series is a great choice. These accessories feature an LED display that opts for cute emojis rather than a bog standard battery bar to indicate the charging status of your device. The Uno range has a wealth of products to choose from, too.

UGREEN Revodok Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station

UGREEN

This innovative docking station is one of the first to adopt Intel’s latest Thunderbolt™ 5 technology. If you’re looking to enhance your productivity, this is something you’ll want to take a look at. Boasting three Thunderbolt™ 5 downstream ports offering a bandwidth of 80Gbps you can experience lightning-fast data transfer rates - perfect for those who want to upload files quickly.

Activate with UGREEN

If you’re tired of charging solutions that don’t work, or aren’t forward-thinking enough for today’s connected world, it’s time to try out some of UGREEN’s innovative devices.

From convenient and powerful power banks that will keep your devices charged up on-the-go, to at-home NAS devices that allow you to transfer and access data quickly, to the latest Thunderbolt™ 5 technology, you won’t be disappointed with what UGREEN has on offer.