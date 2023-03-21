Looking for a reliable and efficient way to connect all of your devices to your computer? Look no further than the Ugreen 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter Hub.

With numerous features and a sleek design, this multiport adapter is the perfect solution for anyone who needs to connect multiple devices to their computer at once.

The Ugreen 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter is currently on sale for an incredible 40% off, bringing the price down from $57.99 to just $34.99. This is an incredible deal that you don't want to miss, so be sure to take advantage of it while it lasts.

All-in-one USB-C hub

The Ugreen 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter is the ultimate solution for those who need to connect multiple devices to their computer simultaneously. It features a 4K 60Hz USB C to HDMI adapter that ensures you get high-quality display output. Its 100W PD pass-through charging, SD/TF card reader, and two USB 3.0 ports provide versatile connectivity options, making it an all-in-one USB-C hub. Whether you're working on a presentation, transferring files, or charging your devices, this adapter has got you covered.

4K 60Hz USB-C to HDMI adapter

The Ugreen 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter comes with a 4K 60Hz USB-C to HDMI adapter that allows you to connect your computer to any high-definition display, including projectors and monitors.

The high refresh rate ensures that you get smooth picture quality while the high-resolution display allows for accurate colour reproduction. Whether you're working on a presentation or streaming your favourite movie, this adapter guarantees you a high-quality picture output, giving you an immersive viewing experience.

100W PD pass-through charging

The Ugreen 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter is designed with a 100W PD pass-through charging feature that ensures all your connected devices stay charged and are ready to use at all times. This feature is particularly useful for anyone who uses their computer for extended periods and needs to keep their devices charged throughout the day. With this adapter, you can charge multiple devices simultaneously, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, without worrying about running out of power.

1 Gb/s USB-C hub ethernet

The Ugreen 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter features a 1 Gb/s USB C hub Ethernet, which allows for a reliable and stable wired internet connection, making it ideal for tasks that require high-speed internet access. This feature is particularly useful for anyone who needs to transfer large files or stream high-quality videos. With this adapter, you can say goodbye to buffering and lagging, and enjoy a smooth and uninterrupted internet experience.

Wide compatibility

The Ugreen 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Mac M1, M2, iPad, and Steam Deck, making it a versatile accessory for anyone who needs to connect multiple devices to their computer. With this adapter, you can connect all of your favourite devices and enjoy all of its features, no matter where you are. Whether you're working from home, travelling, or in the office, this adapter will provide you with the connectivity options you need to get your work done.

Sleek and slim

At just 4.88 x 1.3 x 0.63 inches and 4.2 ounces, the Ugreen 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter is sleek and slim enough to take with you wherever you go. Whether you're working in the office or travelling for business, this adapter is the perfect solution for anyone who needs to connect multiple devices to their computer on the go.

The Ugreen 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter 4K 60Hz Hub is an incredible product that offers a wide range of features and benefits.

With its sleek design and wide compatibility, this adapter is the perfect solution for anyone who needs to connect multiple devices to their computer at once. And with its current sale price of just $34.99, there's never been a better time to buy. So what are you waiting for? Get your Ugreen 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter today and enjoy all of its great features and benefits!