Key Takeaways

The power bank features a 25,000mAh battery capacity.

Top charging speed of 140W for a single device or 145W of combined charging across multiple devices.

I'll tell you one thing: you don't realize how nice it is to have a giant battery until you own one. While it feels rare not to be near an outlet, after testing the UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank over the previous few weeks, I've been amazed at how often I grab the battery and throw it in my bag when leaving the house.

Having an easily portable power bank that allows me to recharge my assortment of devices anywhere I am has been incredible. By the end of this review, you may also want this powerhouse of a battery to help quickly top up your devices while on the go.

Pros Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port

Huge 25,000 mAh battery

LED percentage indicator Cons Physically large

Still has a USB-A port

Scratches easily

Huge 25,000 mAh battery

LED percentage indicator Cons Physically large

Still has a USB-A port

Scratches easily $99.99 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

Close

The UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank is available on Amazon for $99.99. Measuring 21 cubic inches, this portable battery can fast charge up to three devices simultaneously while fitting conveniently into your bag. With a 25,000mAh battery, this UGREEN Power Bank can recharge an iPhone 15 over five times or nearly fully charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Both of our iPhones and my MacBook needed to be charged, and this battery bank enabled us to charge while relaxing wherever we wanted.

It also features three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. One USB-C port is rated for a peak power delivery of 140W, with the second at 65W. The USB-A port is rated for 22.5W. This battery can deliver an impressive 145W in total output, adjusting based on how many and which devices are connected, making it excellent for charging multiple devices while on the go without compromising on the work you need to do. All of this is in a sleek dark gray plastic enclosure with an indicator LED on the side to show you the remaining charge.

UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank What's Included Battery, USB-C Cable Brand UGREEN Wattage 145W Size 25,000mAh

What I liked about the UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank

The power, the sweet, limitless power

The best parts of the UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank are how much energy it stores, how many devices it can charge, and how fast those devices recharge. It's easy to reiterate a product's marketing key points, but in this case, what UGREEN advertises really makes it an excellent accessory.

For example, one day, my partner and I took a last-minute outing to a coffee shop. Upon getting there, we opted to sit outside while she listened to her audiobook, and I worked on my MacBook. Both of our iPhones and my MacBook needed to be charged, and this battery bank enabled us to charge while relaxing wherever we wanted.

While we sat outside, our devices quickly recharged thanks to the 145W total power delivery. I was able to throw it in my messenger bag as we left the house and bring it back the same way. At no point did I have to stress about swapping cables or running out of juice.

What I didn't like about the UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank

There should be three USB-C ports

My only major gripe with this portal battery is the inclusion of a USB-A port. As someone fully invested in USB-C, finding a USB-A cable to take advantage of the third port is frustrating. When you have a USB-C MacBook, iPad, and iPhone, you have very little need, if any, for a USB-A port, particularly on a portable battery. I'd like to see a future iteration remove the USB-A port and replace it with a third USB-C.

...you should have the right expectations that it won't stay in perfect aesthetic condition for long if you're constantly on the go.

While the size of the UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank isn't insufficient, it's not great either. It's still decently large. It's certainly small enough to throw in your bag, but it's still a tad hefty. It'd be amazing if UGREEN could shrink the size and make it lighter while maintaining the capacity.

Another disadvantage is that the UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank scratches semi-easily. This isn't entirely surprising given the plastic enclosure, nor should it be a dealbreaker. However, you should have the right expectations that it won't stay in perfect aesthetic condition for long if you're constantly on the go.

Should you buy the UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank?

The UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank gets an easy yes on whether you should buy from me. With this beast of a battery, being able to fast charge a MacBook, iPad, or iPhone individually or deliver equally impressive speeds while charging three devices simultaneously is incredible. While this battery isn't the smallest power bank I've ever seen, I'm impressed by its capabilities for what is still a modest size.

I can easily throw the UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank into my bag with the assurance that it can power my MacBook, iPad, and iPhone should I need it to. I'll take this battery next time I travel, as it's just under the size limit for batteries on flights.