Amazon's October Prime Big Deals Day will soon be coming to an end, and with it, your chance to save big on a number of tech gadgets. Everything from Apple products, to Amazon devices, and all sorts of third-party accessories are currently still on sale on the e-commerce giant's storefront.

One such accessory that's caught my attention in particular, is Ugreen's 20,000mAh Power Bank. It offers an impressive 100W of power throughput, as well as three USB-C ports for convenience and flexibility.

Ugreen 20,000 mAh Power Bank features

The product's killer app is its massive capacity

UGREEN 20000mAh 100W Power Bank $54 $80 Save $26 A huge 20,000 mAh portable battery bank with a 100W charging capability and a triple USB port array, capable of topping up large laptops. $54 at Amazon

The Ugreen 20,000 mAh Power Bank is downright massive in battery capacity -- for reference, your average iPhone 16 has a 3,561mAh power pack by comparison. Ugreen states that its battery can top up an Apple iPhone 15 Pro 4.5 times over, a Nintendo Switch 3.4 times over, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 3 times over, and an Apple MacBook Pro M3 14-inch 0.73 times over.

The product has a dual pair of USB-C ports, one capable of 100W and another rated at 30W. There's also a USB-A socket for added flexibility, which is rated at 22.5W. Of course, all three ports can be utilized at the same time for multi-device charging.

100W is powerful enough to top up most consumer-grade laptops, save for some specialized gaming notebooks.

What makes the Ugreen 20,000 mAh Power Bank stand out?

100W high speed charging makes this accessory an excellent travel companion

UGREEN

In this day and age, having an external power bank is a major quality-of-life game changer. Modern tech is power hungry, owing to brighter-than-ever displays and powerful 5G modems. Even with advances in battery density and in silicone efficiency, it's difficult to escape the dreaded modern-day experience of battery drain.

UGreen's product offering is a traveler's best friend.

UGreen's product offering is a traveler's best friend, but it's equally useful if you're a camping or hiking fan, or if you partake in any other off-the-grid activities. Additionally, if you happen to be in a part of the world that regularly experiences hurricanes or power blackouts, then a backup battery is an important tool to have at your disposal.

The Ugreen 20,000 mAh Power Bank has an MSRP of $80, but with its Amazon Prime Day discount, it'll set you back a much friendlier $54. That's a reduction of $26, which is equivalent to about 48% in savings.