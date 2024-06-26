Key Takeaways Ultimate Ears Everboom portable speaker floats in water, perfect for pool parties & outdoor activities.

Made with 100% recycled polyester & 58% recycled plastic, helping to reduce plastic waste in oceans.

Outdoor Boost button adds bass, Bluetooth range up to 55 meters, battery life up to 20 hours.

Ultimate Ears has added a new portable speaker to its line-up, and this one is a little different from the others. That's because this speaker floats. The Everboom is a fairly small portable speaker with an IP67 waterproof rating so you can use it in water. Thanks to its ability to float, you won't lose it at the bottom of the lake.

The Everboom has an oval design that's similar to the larger Epicboom speaker, and offers the same 360-degree sound, although when the speaker is floating in water, some of that sound is going to headed straight to the bottom of your pool. The Everboom is available in four color options, including Charcoal Black, Lilac, Raspberry, and a Cobalt Blue that will blend nicely with your pool water.

Related Ultimate Ears Epicboom vs Megaboom 3: Which UE speaker is best? These two chunky Ultimate Ears bluetooth speakers are both interesting options - but which is best, the Epicboom or Megaboom 3?

The UE Everboom may be small and portable, but it can output up to 85 dBC outdoors. As well as Ultimate Ears' signature sound, there are three other pre-set EQ modes you can use to get the ideal sound for your situation. You can also create your own custom EQ modes if the pre-set ones don't cut it.

The speaker can float in water, but it's also helping to keep plastic from our rivers and seas. It's made using 100% recycled polyester for the speaker fabric, and at least 58% recycled plastic for the body. Even the magnets are made from recycled metal.

The Everboom is designed for the great outdoors

A dedicated Outdoor Boost button pumps up the bass

Ultimate Ears

The Everboom is designed with the outdoors in mind. As well as the ability to float, the portable speaker has an Outdoor Boost button that cranks up the bass and adds up to one dB to the output, so your music cuts through the noise of the world around you. It's also drop-tested up to one meter, so it's rugged enough to handle most outdoor activities.

The Everboom can float, but your phone probably can't. Thankfully, the Everboom has a Bluetooth range of up to 55 meters, so you can keep your phone safely away from the water's edge and still enjoy music from your floating speaker. It has a battery life of up to 20 hours, too, so your phone may run out of juice before the Everboom does.

The Everboom can float, but your phone probably can't.

If the pool party is getting a little rowdy, and you want to let everyone know that the hot dogs are ready, you can use the BOOM app to broadcast your voice through the Everboom, ensuring that everyone gets the message. You can also use the BOOM app to link up to 150 Ultimate Ears speakers together to make the mother of all speaker groups. The PARTYUP feature will work with other Everboom speakers, as well as all Boom, Megaboom, Epicboom, and Hyperboom models.