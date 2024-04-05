If you are prone to impulse purchases, beware, my TikTok and Reels feeds were filled with this fun keyboard style that got me clicking add-to-cart almost instantly. I work from home in my small office, outdoors when it's nice out, and from my living room, so I wanted a portable, wireless keyboard to keep up with me and all my travels. It doesn't hurt that it comes in 12 colorful options to match my maximalist, grandma-chic aesthetic.

Additionally, the book lover and writer in me loved the retro-take on typewriter-style keycaps and the satisfying clicking the keyboard promised.

Ubotie Colorful Wireless Keyboard Recommended Pros Clicky satisfying sound

Comfortable typing

Includes wireless mouse

Portable Cons AA batteries

Sometimes needs double key presses $40 at Amazon

Specs, availability, and pricing

Is the trendy hype worth the price?

It's available from Amazon, NewEgg, and Walmart in various configurations. I prefer the size of this model, at 17 inches across with a full 104 keys, but there are even smaller, more portable versions that highlight Bluetooth connectivity over USB as well. The full keys and width of this model worked best for me as I needed full functionality for writing and editing throughout the day.

Popularity with keyboards like this seems to have stemmed from the brightly colored Logitech POP key models that launched in 2021, but personally I wasn't prepared to spend $100 on a keyboard. This Ubotie model costs only $40 and comes with a wireless mouse. For my purposes, I was more comfortable with this price-point. After using it for two weeks straight, I think it's well worth the $40 and is a great dupe for more expensive keyboards.

UBOTIE Colorful Wireless Keyboard Brand Ubotie Wireless USB wireless Battery Needs two AAs, 36 months Replaceable Keys Yes Number of Keys 104 Compatible Devices Projectors, laptops, desktops, tablets running Windows 7, Windows 8 , Windows 10 and Mac. Dimensions 17.13 x 5.12 x 0.91 inches Material Plastic Keycaps Round Other Wireless mouse included Switch Type Mechanical switches Keyboard Description 12 color options

Close

Typewriter design on wireless-USB connectivity

Clicky key ASMR and swappable customization

The clicky noise is so satisfying, feeling like a long-term ASMR video in the background of my workday. The key presses don't take a ton of pressure, and most of the time, my quick typing and lighter clicks display quickly with no errors on the screen.

I absolutely adore the swappable key aspect, already switching out my PrtSc key for the transparent daisy key that came with my package. I'm a big Etsy shopper and I spent hours browsing for custom key caps to order in the future. I'm so excited about the possibility of swapping out for small changes that reflect my interests, like this bookcase one or poptart collection, or for an entirely new keycap set if I bore of the bright pinks, reds, and oranges.

In addition to the bonus keycap, it also came with a flat fan brush to keep the elevated round keys dust and pet-hair free, which I can appreciate living with three cats.

Response time and performance

Overall, fantastic, with a few hiccups

The response time for key presses to display on screen is quick and accurate the vast majority of the time. The circular, type-writer style keys do take a bit to get used to, but overall I enjoyed a slightly different style and movement, flexing my fingers and hands differently. I tend to have a lot of wrist and elbow pain after typing all day, and switching things up actually relieved a bit of my daily aches. Here and there I noticed that the keys would need a double press if I started typing too quickly, but overall I found its performance to meet my needs and standards.

One note I found helpful -- remember to switch the mouse and keyboard off after use or in-between uses.

This will help extend the AA batteries to have a longer life. If you leave them switched on but idled, they take a bit to wake up, and I found I had to turn it off, then back on, to boot the mouse up.

Close

Setting up the wireless USB connection

Setup is a breeze. Simply grab two AA batteries, one for the keyboard and one for the mouse, and release the USB from the mouse compartment when you place the battery inside. Place the USB into a port on your laptop, tablet, desktop, or projector and switch the keyboard and mouse buttons to 'on.' From there, you're ready to dazzle your digits across the keys for clickity-clackity satisfaction.

Verdict: Did the TikTok algorithm win me over?

100% yes, this is my new everyday keyboard, and it's a huge plus that I can throw it in my bag to take with me if I want to work at a coffee shop, bring it to meetings, and set up my workstation on the go.

The minor performance quirks, like the occasional double key press, aren't enough to avoid purchasing a keyboard this good at this price point. I give it four out of five stars, and dub it Pocket-lint approved.

I hesitate to actually impulse buy products just because I think they look cool, but this one I'd recommend to anyone looking for a fun aesthetic and solid functionality.