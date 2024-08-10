Key Takeaways Numerous companies offer student discounts on tech gear to help with back-to-school costs.

Ubisoft offers a 15% discount on various titles with UNiDAYS account verification for students over 16.

You can earn extra discounts by building up your Ubisoft library: $1 spent = 1 Ubisoft Connect Unit, 100 units grant 20% off next purchase.

Even though summer isn't over yet, back to school shopping is already something many people across the world are thinking about. Whether it's a new laptop , a new smartphone , a new tablet , or another piece of equipment, both students and teachers need the latest gear to take the academic year on. Luckily, there are many companies that offer discounts for students to help them with the costs of the new school year.

You may be trying to get discounts on textbooks as a college student and notice how they're nearly impossible to find at a lower price. You could be scouring the outlet stores to buy more school clothes for a better bargain. But there are plenty of tech companies that offer terrific student discounts, including Apple, HP, Lenovo, as well as big retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon. One you may not think of is Ubisoft, which is known for its video game library.

The maker of Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed, Farcry, and the many video game series based on Tom Clancy stories (Rainbow Six, The Divison, Ghost Recon) has a great discount for any student that is over 16 years old. If you're looking to start the year with some discounted titles, here's how to sign up for Ubisoft's student discount program.

How to get 15% off from Ubisoft

Sign up for an account

If you're looking to get some relief on some games rather than pay full price, being a student or someone who works at a school will help -- you can earn a 15% discount on Ubisoft titles if you are either of these. You must be 16 years or older in order to cash in on the discount, though. To start, visit Ubisoft's website made for student discounts.

Once you are there, you can see the deals that populate. Right now, there is a 15% off deal through UNiDAYS. UNiDAYS is a company that works with other manufacturers and companies to provide discounts to students and education faculty members. In order to get the 15% off from Ubisoft, you will need to sign up for a UNiDAYS account.

It's incredibly easy to do, but UNiDAYS also has a verification system that will verify that you actually work at a school or attend a school in order to grant you the discount. You're unable to just sign up for a free account and get the discount, as the company does run a check to see that you are a student or employee.

How to sign up for UNiDAYS

It's just a few clicks and a little typing

You can click the 15% off deal on Ubisoft's website, and it'll bring you to UNiDAYS' website. It's where you can see other discounts available from either Ubisoft or other companies with a UNiDAYS account. Right now, the 15% is the only one offered, and it is only good for an online purchase.

If you click on the deal, it will ask you to sign up for a UNiDAYS account. Once you type in your personal address and fill in your information, such as your date of birth, UNiDAYS will verify that you are an employee or student to grant you the 15% off.

It will work for one title to be used when you purchase it in August.

Once you've typed in your information and UNiDAYS has verified your enrollment or employment, you're set to enjoy 15% off Ubisoft. It will work for one title to be used when you purchase it in August. Each month, Ubisoft and UNiDAYS change their offerings and its discounts, so it will likely be different in September and so on.

Ubisoft titles you can get discounts on

There are a lot

Ubisoft

There are so many games you can choose from when you are looking to use up your discount from Ubisoft and UNiDAYS. The games that you can get discounted include but are not limited to:

Skull and Bones

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Crew Motorfest

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Far Cry 6

Anno 1800

Assasin's Creed Valhalla

Riders Republic

Watch Dogs Legion

The Settlers: New Allies

Assassin's Creed Origins

Trackmania

Immortals Fenyx Rising

You can also opt to purchase DLC content such as XCoins for XDefiant, packs from Assassin's Creed games, For Honor, Rainbow Six Siege, and more. Skins and cosmetics, extensions, season passes, and others are also offered for a discount.

More ways to earn discounts for Ubisoft

Buy more and earn more discounts

Ubisoft

If you don't want to focus on the discounts you can get from Ubisoft and UNiDAYS, you can just focus on building up your library from Ubisoft. For every purchase you make from the Ubisoft store, you will earn Ubisoft Connect Units. Each $1 spent in the Ubisoft store earns you 1 Ubisoft Connect Unit. When you earn 100 Ubisoft Connect Units, meaning you spent $100, you'll earn 20% off your next purchase from the store.

Once you've earned that, you don't have to type in a discount code. It will automatically populate at the checkout as long as you are logged into your account. You also don't have to immediately use your 20% off coupon, as it will be stored in your account for whenever you do want to use it.