French publisher Ubisoft has been holding periodical live streams around its games for a few years now under the heading Ubisoft Forward.

Every so often it holds a bigger presentation - Ubisoft Forward Live, with more than one reveal and a bunch of interviews and trailers. That's what's coming this June.

Here are details on how to watch it and what to expect.

When does Ubisoft Forward Live June 2023 start?

The next Ubisoft Forward Live will take place on Saturday, 12 June 2023 at 10am PT. Here are the times for your region:

UK: 6pm BST

6pm BST Central Europe: 7pm CEST

7pm CEST East Coast US: 1pm EDT

1pm EDT West Coast US: 10am PT

10am PT Japan: 4am JST (11 June)

The pre-show for the stream will begin 15 minutes earlier.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward Live

You can watch Ubisoft Forward via the video at the top of this page. Alternatively, you can watch it on Ubisoft's YouTube channel.

What to expect

The trailer for Ubisoft Forward Live is an instructive one, giving us a clear indication of three big games we can expect to see at the show.

First, there's Assassin's Creed Mirage, which we've had a trailer for but without any proper gameplay demonstrations.

Then, we'll also get to see both Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Crew: Motorfest - both of which will also get live reveals - presumably with gameplay to watch.

We know that there will be at least one surprise game that we don't know about yet, too, so don't rule out more unexpected appearances, too.