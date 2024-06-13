Key Takeaways Dynamic seasons affect how to traverse the landscape and other gameplay aspects.

Players can interact more with wildlife during warm seasons.

Multiple stealth options offer more ways to take out enemies.

While we’ve known for a few weeks that Ubisoft’s next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series is officially Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we’ve gotten just the very basic information about the upcoming game, Ubisoft Forward finally ripped the curtain off Assassin's Creed Shadows this past week.

Sure, we knew the title and the star-crossed duo of shinobi Naoe and samurai Yasuke, but Ubisoft Forward served up a feast of gameplay details. Following the recent deluge of announcements since Summer Games Fest kicked off last week, Ubisoft finally shed some more light on just what kind of experience fans can expect from this much anticipated new game.

Related How to play all the Assassin's Creed games in order The Assassin's Creed series is a mess of numbers and subtitles. Let me break down the timeline so you know where to begin.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows to incorporate dynamic seasons

The world will change its look and behavior based on the time of year

Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows is not the first game to span multiple seasons, but Ubisoft is innovating by making the game's interactions and navigation heavily influenced by the time of year. For instance, a rainy night can provide the perfect cover for Naoe’s stealthy infiltration, adding a thrilling element to the gameplay.

This means that if you’re trying to infiltrate an area, by sneaking around with Naoe it will be easier to do so at night. But it will be even easier if it happens to be raining that night as the water will further obscure the ninja as she goes about her deadly work.

There will be other changes, like taking a mission in the spring, where Naoe will be able to swing through a pond, compared to taking on a mission in the same area during the winter. Players will find that the pond is now frozen over and will no longer be available as a way to take cover from curious opponents.

Related Assassin's Creed Mirage review: Back to basics The latest Assassin's Creed makes good on its promise to be shorter - and it's sweeter for it.

You can pet the dog in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Wildlife will also be more active at different times of the year

Ubisoft

One of the first things Ubisoft showed off in its expanded gameplay video was that yes, there is a dog in one of the major towns you’ll visit as Yasuke and yes, you’ll be able to pet said dog. But there’s more to this feature than simply a heartwarming scritch with a cute good boy. Somewhat tied into the dynamic seasons, animals will be more prevalent during warm times of the year.

This means that the doggo will only be roaming around the towns when it’s warmer out, but also means the characters will be encountering more animals out in the wild in between the major areas in the spring and summer. Travel through an area in the winter, and the wildlife is going to be far more sparse.

The doggo will only be roaming around the towns when it’s warmer out.

Ubisoft made it clear that all of these features, with the time of day, the weather and even the creatures players encounter, all tie together to make sure that the world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows feels like a real world someone might travel through, right down to the smallest details.

Related Every game from Xbox Games Showcase 2024 I can't wait to play The Xbox Games Showcase was packed with game trailers, news, and announcements, but these stood out from the pack

Even more stealth options to get the job done

New ways to use the environment add to the realism

Ubisoft

One aspect of Assassin's Creed Shadows we did know about before Monday’s presentation was the different types of missions you can choose to go on. Players will have a great deal of choice in how they can approach each mission: either by using a bit more brute force with Yasuke, or using stealth with Naoe.

During the Ubisoft Forward, the company showed just how sneaking around an encampment will work with Naoe, including a view of just what it will look like should Mother Nature cooperate with your character and send you a downpour that will make it harder to be seen and heard. There are ways to take advantage of the environment around you in addition to jumping into a pond or lake and swimming under the surface.

Naoe has several different tools on her person she can use to complete her mission including a grappling hook that will both help her climb and be used as a weapon in a pinch. She can also climb up high and pounce on her prey, similarly to other protagonists in the Assassin’s Creed series.

The Shinobi can also go sneak through tall grass to peek around corners and check out her quarry without being seen. She can also turn off lights so that she’s able to hide in the shadows and wait for enemies to pass.

Related 5 hottest games shown off at Summer Game Fest Summer Game Fest kicked off this showcase season with a bang. These were the games that got me most excited.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows incorporates destructible armor

Hack or bash your way through

Ubisoft

While Assassin's Creed Shadows will allow users to take a more straightforward approach if they want, there is going to be a degree of difficulty to forgoing stealth and simply trying to kill anyone and everyone in your path. Some of your enemies come equipped with some heavy armor. The good news here is that there is a way to get around that.

Ubisoft demonstrated that the armor is destructible and that as you try and slash and bash your way through that armor, a yellow bar right above the enemy’s health bar will show how close you are to getting through. The armor that is about to be destroyed will also glow yellow and then eventually fall off the wearer, making it that much easier to take them down and move onto your next objective.

While we got a ton of new information about Assassin's Creed Shadows on Monday, the game isn't due out until November 12, 2024. That leaves us plenty of time to get even more details from Ubisoft before the launch date.