Microsoft Store trackers suggest that Ubisoft is gearing up to launch its subscription service for Xbox consoles soon.

Ubisoft could be about to launch its games subscription service on Xbox consoles. The publisher first revealed plans to bring Ubisoft+ to Xbox last August, but we've heard little more from the software giant since then.

A new report suggests that this could change soon though, with Microsoft Store trackers picking up 24 different Ubisoft titles that contain the tag "Ubisoft+". This suggests the brands are gearing up for a launch.

Xbox site TrueAcheivements claims that its trackers have also found downloadable content tagged for use with the service too.

After Ubisoft's original announcement, it was thought that Ubisoft+ could become part of Xbox Game Pass - much like EA Play - so you only have to pay the one subscription fee. But TrueAchievements' findings suggest otherwise.

It found that games already listed on Game Pass did not have the Ubisoft+ tag. This could mean the French games firm plans to launch its service separately and charge users for access away from Microsoft's own payment plan.

Currently, Ubisoft+ costs £12.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month for PC users, so is a considerable amount for just 24 games and their DLC if that's to transfer to Xbox. Maybe a different price plan will be created, or we will get Game Pass integration after all. We will have to wait to see.

The games that were mined by the trackers are:

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Family Feud

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 6

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game - Complete Edition

The Crew 2

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Trivial Pursuit

Uno

Watch Dogs Legion

Ubisoft is also reported to have suffered a dip in its value recently, having cancelled three games that were in production and delaying online pirate ship battle game, Skull & Crossbones, yet again. Maybe the rapid expansion of Ubisoft+ can turn around its current fortunes.