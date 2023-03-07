You can now reserve an Uber up to 90 days before your trip and more.

Uber is adding a number of new features to its booking app that makes it faster and easier to get cabs to and from airports.

Uber Reserve is rolling out now and enables you to book a ride up to 90 days in advance of your trip - which is a significant extension on the previous 30 day limit. This will not only ensure you have planned your journey to the airport, you can lock in the price too.

The app will soon also include approximately times it'll take you to get from your plane to the Uber pick-up zone, with a Walking ETAs feature coming in the next few weeks. It will help you more accurately judge how long it'll take to get through baggage claim, so you can shorten the waiting time for an Uber. It will have details of over 400 airports around the world, so you should be able to use it in the most popular holiday and business spots.

Uber

Finally, there will be step-by-step instructions available to help navigate you through an airport to its Uber pick-up point. This will be available in 30-plus airports initially, including those in and around London, Rome, Madrid, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo, and Mexico City. It'll then add extra airports over the coming months.

"With summer travel season around the corner, we’ve been hard at work creating innovative ways to improve and enhance the airport experience so that travel both to and from the airport and within the airport itself is slicker and easier than before," said Uber UK's general manager, Andrew Brem.

Uber has een adding other new capabilities of late, including Live Activities for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users.

This allows you to track your cab from the iPhone's homescreen, even when the phone is locked. You don't need to wake it up neither, as it works with the always-on display.

The overall Uber app has had a little facelift too, with the most used features easier to find.

It's new airport abilities should start rolling out very soon.