Key Takeaways Mobile gaming is a major part of the gaming industry, appealing to a wide range of players.

Games on phones can be multiplayer, connecting people across the globe for a fun experience.

The top two-player mobile games include Badland, Words With Friends 2, and Dots and Boxes.

In an age where almost everyone has either an iPhone or Android phone in their pocket, everyone is a gamer. Some may not think mobile games technically count as "real" games, but the truth is mobile gaming makes up a massive percentage of the total games industry's profit and playerbase. Like it or not, mobile gaming is going to be a bigger focus for traditional developers going forward looking to reach the widest audience possible. Perhaps one of the things that makes mobile games so universally appealing is just how diverse they can be. On one hand you have puzzle games that replicate games you already know like crosswords or Sudoku, and on the other, you have some of the more hardcore experiences like Resident Evil 4 remake.

With all the power and functionality of modern phones, games don't have to be isolating experiences. Since everyone has a phone, a lot of games give you the option to invite a friend, family member, or even that stranger sitting next to you on the bus, to play a quick game. The only issue is that the mobile game market is flooded with games, and most of them are flat-out bad. I took the liberty of using all my data for the month to download and test the best two-player mobile games out there so you don't have to.

1 Badland

A dark Flappy Bird

Badland Release Date April 4, 2013 Genre Platformer Developer Frogmind Games See at Google Play Store $1 at Apple App Store

If you remember the craze that was Flappy Bird but missed out on your chance to play it, or just want something similar, Badland is a far less frustrating and fun alternative. You have to guide a little black creature through hundreds of auto-scrolling stages filled with hazards and power-ups. There are two multiplayer options - competitive and cooperative - that you can play on a single device. Since the only control is tapping to "flap" it works just as well on a large iPhone or Android as it does on a tablet.

2 Words With Friends 2

Everyone loves Scrabble

Words With Friends 2 Release Date November 8, 2017 Genre Puzzle Developer Zynga See at Google Play Store See at Apple App Store

Imagine how angry the people at Scrabble are for letting Words With Friends beat them to the punch and dominate the mobile market with exactly the same game. Words With Friends 2 is more of an update than a sequel since the core game is still exactly how you expect it to be, which is perfect. Everyone already knows how to play Scrabble, so there's no learning curve or the slow process of onboarding whoever you want to play with. Everyone just downloads it, links up into a game, and gets playing. The best part is you don't all have to be committed to playing a full game right then and there. Games can take days as people play their turns when it's convenient.

Related 10 offline Android games to play when there's no internet If you're traveling without internet or Wi-Fi, load up a few games that can be played offline on your Android phone or tablet. Here's my top recs.

3 Dots and Boxes: A New Era!

The ultimate boredom-killer

Dots and Boxes: A New Era! Release Date March 15, 2024 Genre Puzzle Developer 300Mind See at Google Play Store

Am I the only one who knew this game as Pig Pen as a kid? No matter what you call it, no doubt you know this simple game of connecting dots on a massive grid one at a time looking to place the final line to complete squares. It's dead simple even if your opponent has never played before, but can get heated and tactical once you understand the strategy of it. This version also modernizes the experience with powerups and some other twists on the classic mode. This game is designed to be played with two people, so that's where it works best. If you don't have a friend lined up to play, you can even go online to test your skills with random players around the world.

Related 10 addictive Android games to play on your phone or tablet The quality of Android games available in Google Play Store have never been better, and these titles make it so hard to put your phone or tablet down.

4 Terraria

2D Minecraft

I could've just put Minecraft itself on this list and called it a day, but where's the fun in that? After all, everyone knows about Minecraft without me telling you about it. Terraria, on the other hand, is similar yet different enough to be a perfect gateway game. You can build, craft, and explore just like Minecraft, but done on a 2D plane instead of fully 3D world, which makes it a much more comfortable game on mobile. There's also a stronger emphasis on combat and making stronger equipment to take on bosses here. Just like Minecraft, Terraria has also been constantly updated over the more than ten years it's been available, so it's absolutely packed with things to do. This is a more intense game to play with a friend, but if you're both stuck on a plane or the back of a car for a while, it will melt the time away.