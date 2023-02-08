Be gone, pesky "For You" timeline! Twitter now shows the timeline you last had open.

Twitter has confirmed that a fix for its annoying "For You" timeline has now rolled out to its iPhone and Android app. The same fix rolled out to the web already and ensures that you don't have to ever see it again if you don't want to.

Last month Twitter said that it was changing the way its "For You" timeline works. Whereas it would previously be the default for all users, the timeline will now respect users' decision on which timeline they actually want to see with the new update in place. That update has now rolled out to iPhone and Android apps.

Now, users who choose to read Twitter chronologically (dubbed "Following" by Twitter) will see that timeline every time they open the app. No more opening Twitter and then having to immediately switch to the timeline you actually want to read.

The two timelines are very different in the way that they display tweets, of course. The "For You" page shows tweets that Twitter thinks people will want to see and not just from those who they follow. What's more, they might not be shown in chronological order, either.

The standard "Following" timeline is exactly what its name suggests - a timeline of all of the tweets from people you follow and nothing more. That's the timeline that people coming from third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific are most likely to want to use, too.

Those apps and many more were effectively killed off when Twitter chose to block API access.

All of these moves are just the latest that Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has made since taking over the company in late 2022. So far he's presided over many more misses than hits.