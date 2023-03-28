Elon Musk, the owner and CEO of Twitter, has announced that the company is making big changes to the way its For You page is going to work. The changes will mean that those who don't have a verified account will be left disadvantaged, leaving the Twitter Blue subscription offering as one of the few ways that accounts could will their tweets appear in the feed.

Musk announced the change via a tweet, saying that from 15 April the For You page will only see promoted content from verified accounts. That will mean that tweets from people who pay for Twitter Blue or are verified for another reason will appear in the default For You feed that many people see when opening Twitter, reducing the chance for organic discovery of other accounts.

No polls for you, either

Musk also confirmed that the same will apply to voting on polls from the same date, adding that he sees this change as “the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over.”

Beyond the Twitter Blue verification, the only other accounts that will be verified will include companies and government entities. Even celebrities will have to pay to get a verified checkmark, something that could open the door to mass impersonation of people who have normally been able to rely on verification to prove they're who they say they are.

Musk has been making sweeping changes to Twitter ever since he bought the company for $44 billion in late 2022. Other changes include the removal of the Twitter API that allowed third-party apps to tie into the social network as well as the removal of the legacy verification program.

However, this latest change could fall by the wayside before it actually happens if it receives enough negative attention. Musk has been known to back down on Twitter changes when faced with a backlash.