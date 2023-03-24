Twitter has announced it will begin revoking "legacy" verified badges starting next month.

This decision is widely reported to be part of the social media company's push to generate new revenue streams. Before Elon Musk's takeover of the company last year, Twitter's blue check-mark verification system was only open to public figures such as celebrities and politicians in addition to companies. There were less than 450,000 checks in circulation, helping users to identify notable, genuine accounts. Twitter did not charge for this service.

But Musk has called Twitter's blue-check verification system "corrupt" and took action to open it up to those willing to pay. His company launched Twitter Blue, a premium subscription service that includes the verified badge as one of its perks. And now, starting 1 April 2023, Twitter will remove the verified status of accounts that were verified before Musk's takeover - unless they subscribe to Twitter Blue or the business-aimed Twitter Verified Organisations.

In the US, Twitter Blue costs $8 per month when subscribed to via the web and $11 per month when subscribed to via in-app payment on iOS and Android devices.

Users who pay for Twitter Blue will be the only ones with verified badges going forward. Twitter said companies and brands can pay for a gold check by subscribing to Twitter Verified Organizations, which costs $1,000 per month, while government accounts can receive a gray check under this new plan.

It's unclear how the removal of legacy verified badges will affect the platform, but critics say locking a verified badge behind a paywall will create a class system on Twitter. It's a private company, however, and it can charge for any services it wants. Twitter is actively trying to find new revenue streams, too. Musk reportedly has said that the company needs to generate about half its revenue from subscription services in order to survive a possible downturn.

Of course, we can't help but point out that 1 April is also April Fool's Day. There is no indication this change to verified badges is a joke, but who knows with Musk?