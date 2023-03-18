Twitter is now showing people how many times someone has bookmarked their tweets, adding to the existing metrics shown to users.

Even before this change, Twitter was already showing how many times a tweet was retweeted, quoted, and liked. Now there's an additional 'Bookmarks' number for people to obsess over as well.

However, Twitter is quick to point out that it isn't going to show who bookmarked a tweet so that information remains private. Twitter updated its support website to say that it only shows the total number of bookmarks, "not the specific accounts that have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks."

At the time of writing bookmark counts are only available to those who are using the Twitter app on their iPhone or iPad but that is sure to change in the future. If you're using Twitter on the web or on an Android device, hang fire - Twitter will get to your platform of choice eventually.

It isn't really clear exactly who this information is for, however. With Twitter already showing retweets, quote tweets, and likes, who also needs to know how many times their tweets were bookmarked?

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has previously suggested that people use bookmarks as silent likes, something that could be behind this latest decision. But if you aren't interested in this information there isn't an awful lot you can do about it and you're stuck with an even more cluttered Twitter app than before.

The new bookmark counts are only visible in the individual tweet's details at least, so you won't see anything extra when just doomscrolling through your timeline of an evening.