Key Takeaways Twitch is introducing a Stories feature for its mobile app, allowing streamers to share images, text posts, and live stream clips that disappear after 48 hours.

This move makes sense as it allows Twitch to be a one-stop shop for streamers and their followers, eliminating the need to follow streamers on external platforms.

Unlike other platforms, Twitch users tend to follow creators for entertainment rather than personal connections, creating a unique dynamic for this Stories platform.

Twitch is the number one platform for live-streamed gaming, but does it have ambitions of becoming more like a social media platform? If the latest feature addition is anything to go by, then that may be the case.

Twitch has announced the rollout of a Stories feature for its mobile app. We're all familiar with the concept of Stories at this point, it was pioneered by Snapchat and aped by Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and more.

Stories on Twitch are basically the same, creators can add images, text posts and live stream clips to their Story, and they'll be viewable for 48 hours before disappearing. The idea is that Twitch streamers can share quick updates to their community without needing their fans to follow them on a separate platform.

Move on over, X

It makes a lot of sense if you think about it. Currently, streamers will urge their fans to follow them on a platform like X to stay up to date, something that's crucial with livestreaming, where things like technical issues could cause a delayed start. This move allows Twitch to be a one-stop shop for keeping up with your favourite streamers.

Given how turbulent things are with Musk at the helm of X, I can imagine Twitch creators being more than happy to share their updates on-platform instead.

The difference with a platform like Twitch is that users tend to follow people they find entertaining, rather than people they know in real life. A slightly different dynamic than most other platforms that offer a Stories feature.

Initially, the ability to create a Story will only be made available to Twitch partners and affiliates who have streamed in the last 30 days, so it's very much intended for established creators, rather than your average Joe. It's less social media, and more para-social media.

The new feature will be rolling out to eligible streamers throughout the week, and on an ongoing basis as creators hit the required metrics. Streamers with over 30 subscribers will also be able to create subscriber-only Stories, which could act as a nice bonus for those supporting the creator.

To begin with, streamers will be able to add text and emotes to their images and clips, but Twitch has plans to add further functionality in the coming months. These upcoming features include the ability to upload videos, edit clips, tag other Twitch users and create polls. You can learn more about Twitch Stories on the Twitch Blog.