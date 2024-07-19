Key Takeaways Twisters' pulse-pounding action scenes grab viewers' attention

"Sometimes the old ways are the best ways."

This line in the first act of new film Twisters, delivered with appropriate gravitas by Glen Powell, in many ways encapsulates the entire ethos of this film. In the scene, Powell's character is referring to the way Daisy Edgar-Jones' character Kate Carter inexplicably predicts the weather by watching a dandelion seed fall to the ground. However, as an audience member, at that moment I felt like Powell was speaking to me directly, telling me that this film was going to be an old school actioner, the kind that don't really get made anymore, and I was in for a fun time, the likes of which seem to have been missing from the multiplex in recent years

I was intrigued by the thought.

As someone who grew up loving the original Twister (and subsequently went on the Twister: Ride it Out attraction at Universal Studios Florida over 100 times, including once on its very last day of operation in 2015), this film has been on my radar (no pun intended) for quite some time. The personal stakes were high, as I knew I didn't want to just watch a movie that just re-tread the same ground as the first Twister. But I didn't want anything too different either. Fortunately, as a remake/sequel (or a re-quel, as they're now widely called) Twisters gets the balance between the new and familiar mostly right.

Twisters is now showing in theaters

I caught Twisters on its US opening night, July 18, 2024, in Florida. The film ran for 2 hours and 2 minutes and carries a PG-13 rating.

Reimagining the disaster for 2024

Twisters is the same, but different

The beginning of Twisters has a lot in common with the original Twister. Much like Helen Hunt’s character in the '90s movie, main character Kate experiences an unthinkable tragedy right at the beginning of the film which gives her severe trauma and PTSD. However, unlike Hunt’s character, who develops an obsession with tornado research following her own personal tragedy, Kate blames herself for what happened and runs away from her past, trading in the windy wheat fields of Oklahoma for the skyscrapers of New York City, where she finds a job as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

However, when her old friend Javi (played by Anthony Ramos), the only other survivor from this incident, shows up at her office asking for help with a research project for his new company, Kate feels like she can't refuse, reluctantly agreeing to return to Oklahoma for a week, with the promise that her assistance will give scientists the data they need to better understand tornadoes and ultimately, save lives.

It is here that we meet Glen Powell's electric Tyler Owens, an Arkansas-based YouTuber who has amassed a million followers online with his storm-based livestreams. Owens pulls up with a rag-tag crew of videographers, science enthusiasts, a drone operator, and dozens of fans who seemingly follow him around the country as he chases storms. Kate is instantly unimpressed by Tyler's country swagger and outlandish antics (he shoots fireworks into a tornado in one scene) and a rivalry quickly forms between the pair. And if you've ever seen a Hallmark Channel original movie, you know exactly where that particular plot thread is going.

And honestly, that predictability works well here, as a lot of the film's focus is smartly on the action. Twisters has some truly nail-biting disaster scenes that capture the awe-inspiring power of one of nature's deadliest forces. Buildings, wind turbines, a motel, and even a movie theater are all ripped up to great effect here, and deft camerawork and smart sound design are key to pulling viewers into the action. This is a film that truly begs to be seen on a big screen, and if you can see it in a large format (IMAX, XD, etc.), it is well worth the additional ticket cost.

Verdict: Twisters almost has more to say

Deeper themes are touched on, but never fully delved into

Twisters

Ultimately, what separates a good disaster movie from a great one isn't the high-tech special effects or thrilling acting performances, but the way disaster stories use a weather event, an alien invasion or a giant monster to delve into deeper themes. Godzilla: Minus One is a good example of a recent disaster movie that went beyond your typical paint-by-numbers disaster story, enrapturing audiences with a moving story about a Japanese World War II pilot struggling to move on from the trauma he experienced during and immediately following the war. By using the monster as a metaphor for something deeper, this film (and others like it) are able to push past being just a standard run-of-the-mill monster movie and become something more.

Twisters almost gets there, but not quite. Larger themes like the effects of lingering trauma and disaster profiteering are touched on briefly, but never fully addressed in a meaningful way, which is a big missed opportunity. In its quest to play things as safely as possible, Twisters loses out on becoming something more than just a fun time at the movies, which is a shame, but definitely not a dealbreaker.

With tense action setpieces, strong performances from leads Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, and some clever nods to the original Twister film, Twisters is definitely a re-quel that works. It won't change your life, but it'll definitely have you leaving the theater with a smile on your face, which is what summer movies should all strive for.

