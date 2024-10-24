Key Takeaways Qi2-certified wireless chargers have started hitting the market in 2024, including Twelve South's new HiRise 2 Deluxe.

The Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe offers excellent build quality and fast Qi2 performance.

The product is available in black and white colorways, and comes with a charging cable and wall adapter in the box.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) first announced the Qi2 wireless charging standard in late 2023, and now, in 2024, a number of newly minted chargers are hitting the market. We've seen excellent offerings from the likes of Nomad, Satechi, and others, and Twelve South has joined the fray with its latest HiRise 2 Deluxe.

Qi2 adopts the ring of magnet concept first developed and implemented by Apple in its MagSafe tech for iPhone. The magnets serve to align the wireless charging coils for enhanced efficiency and an improved user experience. Twelve South has aimed to craft a high-end Qi2 product that'll top up both your phone and your wireless earbuds at the same time. I've tested out the charger to see how it fairs in daily use.

Editor's Choice Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe Pros Great build quality

Zippy Qi2 performance

Adjustable angle Cons No charging indicator LED

Magnetic attachment not as strong as some competitors

Could be a touch heavier to add to the premium feel $80 at Twelve South

Price, availability, and specs

Starting of with dimensions, the HiRise 2 Deluxe clocks in at 5.5 x 3.4 x 4-inches (14 x 8.6 x 10 cm), and weighs in at 7.9 oz (223g). In other words, the charger itself is quite compact, and it takes up very little space when perched on either my nightstand or my office desk. The base of the unit is covered in vegan leather, the main charging puck and underside are both coated in a grippy silicone texture, and the stem part is made of aluminum.

The Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe isn't exactly inexpensive as far as wireless chargers are concerned, but that's not to say that it doesn't provide good value -- the unit ships with a 35W USB-C power supply, in addition to a 5-foot (1.5m) USB-C charging cable.

There are many Qi2 chargers on the market that cost more money, and yet don't include the power supply by default, and so I'm happy to see Twelve South make this consumer-friendly decision. For what you get, I believe the product is fairly priced.

The HiRise 2 Deluxe ships in both black and white colorways, with an MSRP of $80. The product is available to purchase directly from Twelve South's official storefront.

Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe Brand Twelve South Qi-Certified Yes, Qi2 Color black, white Speed Up to 15W Includes adapter Includes 35W power supply with a 5-foot (1.5m) USB-C charging cable Materials Aluminum + vegan leather Dimensions 5.5 x 3.4 x 4-inches (14 x 8.6 x 10 cm) Weight 7.9 oz (223g) Expand

What I liked about the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe

The HiRise 2 Deluxe is both well-built and flexible by design

By all accounts, my favorite aspect of Twelve South's HiRise 2 Deluxe is its design language and build quality. As mentioned, the product is made using a mix of materials, each of which feels premium to the touch. The vegan leather-wrapped base feels warm and inviting, whilst the rubber underside and charging puck areas provide exactly the sort of texture needed to keep everything from sliding around.

The aluminum stem section is a nice touch as well, giving the product a more luxurious feel than it otherwise would have -- Twelve South could have easily opted for a plastic stem here, but I'm glad that they didn't.

The charger is aesthetically pleasing, with a minimalistic appearance.

I also appreciate the HighRise 2 Deluxe from a visual standpoint. The charger is aesthetically pleasing, with a minimalistic appearance that incorporates clean lines. The white colorway of my unit blends particularly well with my surrounding home decor.

The aforementioned inclusion of both a charging adapter and cable is much appreciated, making the product ready for use as soon as it's unboxed. Twelve South went the extra mile by providing a relatively generous cable length, along with a braided texture that feels premium and that should ward off any tangling.

The decision to embrace USB-C as opposed to a proprietary barrel-style connector is another big plus in my eyes. This single-handedly increases the compatibility and flexibility of the charger to a great degree, and as a USB-C junky, it makes me happy to see.

What I didn't like about the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe

I wish Twelve South had artificially weighted the HiRise 2 to a greater degree than it did

For as much as I love the build of the HiRise 2 Deluxe, I do find myself wishing that it was weighted to a greater degree. The charger doesn't fold up, and thus isn't designed for travel. As such, Twelve South may as well have leaned into the stationary element of the product by reinforcing it with added heft. Of course, this is a matter of personal preference, and some may prefer the lighter design for easy maneuverability.

I found the 70-degree tilt of the main Qi2 charging puck to be a great bonus, making it easy to get exactly the right angle for when I'm docking my iPhone and initiating StandBy mode. For watching videos, the added flexibility is excellent. However, I do find the mechanical feel of the tilt itself to be slightly underwhelming -- that's not to say that it feels cheap, but it also doesn't feel quite as premium as some of the other charging stands I've tested out.

There also isn't an LED charging indicator anywhere on the unit.

There isn't an LED charging indicator anywhere on the unit. I'm of two minds about this decision: I do wish a light was there to temporarily illuminate when placing my phone on the charger, but I also get driven crazy by the bright and always-on nature of many other competing chargers.

As for the magnetic strength of the Qi2 charging pad itself, I found it to be a bit less strong than some of the other options I've tested out, such as the Satechi Qi2 charging stand. How powerful you want the magnets to be in this sort of product varies by individual -- I just happen to prefer the satisfaction of an intensely strong magnetic clamp.

Should you buy the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe?

If you're looking for a 2-in-1 Qi2 charging stand, the HiRise 2 Deluxe is a solid option

Twelve South's HiRise 2 Deluxe is an excellent Qi2-certified wireless charging stand. The ability to top up both a phone in addition to a smaller accessory -- like wireless earbuds or a smartwatch -- makes the product a compelling option overall. The inclusion of both a charging brick and a braided USB-C cable are additions that I'm particularly fond of, and the design and build quality of the stand itself is top-notch.

While I have minor qualms surrounding the lack of a charging LED indicator, as well as the comparatively lesser magnetic strength than some other options on the market, these are personal preferences and are also easy to grow accustomed to. If you're currently in the market for a 2-in-1 Qi2 charging stand, the HiRise 2 Deluxe is a wonderful option to spring for.

