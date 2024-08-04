Key Takeaways Your Android phone comes out of the box with a selection of sound-related settings.

You can access and tweak various options, including volume sliders, Do Not Disturb mode, ringtone styles, and more.

Android still lacks a dedicated volume mixer -- it's a sore point that ought to be addressed in a future update.

If you're currently rocking one of the many wonderful Android phones on the market, one settings category that you'll want to get acquainted with is the sound and audio section.

There are plenty of options to tweak and adjust the sound properties of your Android phone to your liking, and they're all accessible by visiting this audio section. Here's how to get there, as well as an overview of some of the options on offer.

Access the sound settings on your Android phone

You'll find the sound section within your phone's main settings app

In order to get to the sound and audio settings available on your Android phone, you'll want to follow these two steps:

Launch the Settings app. Locate and tap on Sound & vibration.

It's worth bearing in mind that some Android phones use different naming conventions when it comes to their default settings interface. While exact verbiage may vary slightly, you can always use the search function within your phone's settings app to launch right into the sound section.

Android's sound and audio settings options

They range from a basic volume slider to more granular controls

Many Android phone manufacturers provide their own unique twist to the default audio settings on offer. It's impossible to go through everything, but here's a breakdown of some of the more common settings you'll likely stumble across:

Individual sliders for adjusting sound volume across media, phone calls, ringtones, notifications, and alarms.

A sound output selector for swapping between your phone's internal speakers and externally connected speakers.

A set of Do Not Disturb mode options for silencing all incoming sounds and notifications.

A ringtone and notification sound picker for changing the tone that plays when you receive a phone call or text message.

A default alarm sound option to swap between available alarm clock tones.

Most Android phones also incorporate haptic feedback and vibration settings into the broader sound settings interface. For example, if you want to disable that 'buzz' you feel as you tap away on your keyboard, you'll find that toggle within sound settings.

The operating system to this day still notably lacks a dedicated volume mixer.

As Android has matured over several years, the selection of available sound tweaks and adjustments has risen. Even still, there's room for improvement -- the operating system to this day still notably lacks a dedicated volume mixer.

It doesn't look like Android 15 will bring this functionality with it, unfortunately, but here's hoping Google heeds our calls with the inevitable release of Android 16 next year.