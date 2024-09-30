Key Takeaways High-end TVs like LG C4 OLED deliver top-tier performance for PS5, but they come at a steep price -- starting at $1,999.

Opt for budget-friendly options like Hisense U7N or TCL QM7, priced around $799, to still enjoy PS5 features without breaking the bank.

Samsung QN900D offers 8K resolution, but with a hefty $4,999 price tag. For exclusive PS5 features, consider Sony BRAVIA 9, starting at $2,998.

Although the PS5 is a strong machine capable of outputting 4K resolution for many of its games, that doesn't mean a whole lot if you don't have the TV to take advantage of the increased power. This is especially the case with the expensive PS5 Pro, and if you want to utilize functionality with VRR or 120 FPS performance modes , you need to pick up a TV that allows that. The downside to this is a TV that can make your PS5 games look great typically costs a pretty penny. On the bright side, a nice TV can last for several years, and you can use it for more than just playing games.

While the cream of the crop TVs built with OLED screens can cost quite a bit, you can pick up a solid TV that can still take advantage of many of the PS5's features without breaking the bank. You have to cut some corners, but if you're looking for performance over visuals, you can get away with spending a few hundred dollars instead of thousands.

Keep in mind that, while these are the TVs I recommend you to use with your PS5, there are plenty of options out there. If yours isn't listed, it doesn't mean your TV can't get the job done. Everything on the list supports high frame rates, variable refresh rate (VRR), and has a 4K resolution.

1 LG C4 OLED

OLED screens reign supreme, of course

If you're looking for visual quality, it's really hard to go wrong with an OLED screen. It truly lets your colors pop, which is a big reason why the Nintendo Switch OLED is a big upgrade over its predecessor, even if it is the same thing performance-wise. The LG C4 is one of the best TVs on the market, and it's priced accordingly -- a 65" model's base price is $1,999, so you'll want to snag one on sale if you can. If you opt for a smaller size, that's also going to bring the price down.

If you plan to use the TV as a PC monitor, you may want to size down a bit.

This TV has everything you could hope for as a gamer. It boasts a refresh rate of up to 144hz, 0.1 second response time, VRR support, and NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support designed to prevent screen tearing. These features make it a good choice for PC gaming too, so don't count it out in that area either. Dolby Vision and HDR10 support also give the games added visual quality on top of the OLED screen. If you plan to use the TV as a PC monitor, you may want to size down a bit, especially if you have a mouse and keyboard, because being that close to a large screen can't be good for the eyes.

2 Hisense U7N

A choice that won't break the bank

Hisense Hisense U7N

It might not have the household name value brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG have, but the Hisense U7 is a very solid TV to use with your PS5 or any other gaming console. For starters, it's much more budget-friendly than many other TVs with similar features. The MSRP begins at $800 for a 55" U7N model. The QLED display isn't as good as an OLED, but it's also not priced the same way. The U7K is also a nice pick if you can find it any cheaper, but it's an older model than the U7N.

The U7N has Dolby Vision, 144hz support, VRR functionality, and HDMI 2.1 ports. This means it can easily take advantage of the performance your PS5 and PS5 Pro can offer. This Hisense is a very solid mid-range TV, and if you're looking for something that can make your games look and play better without having to save up a ton of money, the U7N is a good pick. It also has just over four out of five stars from users on Amazon, which is another indication that owners of the TV have liked what they've seen so far.

3 TCL QM7

A budget-friendly and reliable brand

TCL / Pocket-lint

TCL is another budget-friendly brand that makes solid TVs. The QM7 isn't as feature-rich as some of the pricier options you'll see, but at $800 for a 55" screen, you shouldn't expect that to be the case. For this price, you're still getting HDR10 support, VRR, and a 144hz refresh rate, so you can take advantage of all the modes your PS5 has. It doesn't have G-Sync support, but it does have AMD FreeSync, so it doesn't have the versatility some of the other TVs have with both features.

As far as affordable living room TVs go, TCL is a good brand to look at. You're not getting the cutting-edge TVs by going for TCL by any means, but if you want something that gets more out of your PS5 than a regular 4K TV with no bells and whistles, the QM7 can do just that.

4 Samsung QN900D

8k for your high resolution needs

Sony says the PS5 Pro supports 8K resolution, and while that's far from the mainstream resolution seen on TVs these days, there are some options available that support it. The Samsung QN900D is one such TV, but it's only affordable for people with high budgets. A 65" QN900D, the smallest option available, has an MSRP of $5000, so it's not something that appeals to everybody. To justify its price tag, the high resolution is also coupled with a 240hz refresh rate. While unlikely to be a number the PS5 Pro can ever hit, it still makes it a good option for PC games.

There aren't many bad things to say about the TV other than the price, so if that's not an issue, it's certain to get everything out of your PS5 as much as possible. It'll also be an excellent living room TV for when you aren't playing games. For most people, however, a TV with this price tag is more of a dream than reality.

5 Sony BRAVIA 9

Something to be said for sticking with brand loyalty

Sony / Pocket-lint

Pairing a Sony console with a Sony TV intuitively makes a lot of sense, but it's not a requirement. However, in the case of the BRAVIA 9, there are some exclusive features to take advantage of with your PS5. The product listing for BRAVIA 9 says you get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode with your PS5 when using this TV, so there's more seamless functionality on display here. The main drawback here is the price, as a 65" BRAVIA costs $2,998 on Amazon.

On top of those features, it has support for the PS5's 120 FPS frame rate mode along with Dolby Vision. This means your games will look and play good, assuming they are optimized in a way that allows for both. Sony calls this their brightest 4K TV yet, so it's a good pick for anybody playing in a bright living room.

If budget isn't a concern, this is a fantastic TV to take a look at.