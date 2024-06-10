Key Takeaways Identify actors and music in Apple Originals with InSight.

Improved subtitles and dialogue booster are coming to improve your experience.

Enjoy new screensavers on your TV when its idle.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) brought with it a slew of exciting news from the company's many popular devices. While it is introducing innovations to its gadgets and computers, Apple also made a handful of brief, albeit interesting, announcements for those who like content. It wasn't everything hoped for when it comes to Apple TV, but it was a good start.

Apple's foray into streaming has generally been successful, in part because it's never really been a priority for the company. It makes pretty shows with likable famous people that are almost great, but never really that compelling. But it works for them. That the company's streaming device (Apple TV), streaming service (Apple TV+), and operating system (tvOS) are so similarly named and quite confusing has not seemed to set back the company's entertainment endeavors.

tvOS Operating system Apple's tvOS Ease of use High Smart assistants Siri Ad presence Minimal App availability Moderate Notable features Best with other Apple products; sleek design

The latest update for Apple TV, tvOS18, is coming soon. Here's what you can expect.

InSight

More info on what you're watching

Apple is introducing a feature that isn't exactly new, but it's definitely gaining in popularity. It is now allowing you to identify actors (and their characters' names) in the shows you're watching as you watch it. You can access this information by swiping down on your remote to bring up photos and names at the bottom of the screen while the show is still playing. You can also find out information on the music playing in a particular scene as well.

Notably, this feature is only available on Apple Originals. InSight is also available on your iPhone when using it as a remote.

Voice and subtitle features

Better understand what's being said

Apple also announced a couple of improvements when it comes to dialogue. These aren't particularly unique, but do improve the quality and comfort of your Apple entertainment experience. Apple has bettered its subtitles, with the option popping up automatically when the volume is muted. Apple says subtitles are now timed better as well, so that they appear on the screen right when someone is talking; they will also appear right when you start playing content after rewinding or fast-forwarding. Curiously, they used a clip of the upcoming film The Instigators as an example of the subtitle feature, which seems like a dig at Matt Damon's heavy Boston accent.

Another small feature is enhanced dialogue, which boosts the sound of actors speaking, so it can be heard over explosions, music, and other sound effects. Apple says this feature will help audio quality on TVs, receivers, and Bluetooth speakers, though many devices also have their own dialogue booster, so it will be interesting to see how this feature is utilized and just how effective or useful it is.

Visuals

A new aspect ratio and more screensavers

Apple is also working towards fidelity when it comes to adhering to a filmmaker's vision. It is offering a chance to watch specific films in their original 21:9 aspect ratio for p, which is an ultra-widescreen look. This won't be used for much content, but for fans of Napolean or Killers of the Flower Moon, you'll be able to watch these epics as intended.

There will also be new screensaver options available for when your TV is idle. This includes photos and slideshows as well as a new portraits mode that is made to transform your photos into works of art. Most exciting, I think, is a new animated screensaver that features Snoopy and Woodstock. When your TV sits quiet for too long, the pair pop up, and it would seem that family-friendly hijinks ensue.

Home app upgrades

Convenient changes for sharing, connecting, and working out

Apple is making it easier to share control of music using SharePlay and Apple Music. Control can be given by scanning a QR code or simply by getting close to another iPhone. Apple is also welcoming Live Captions for FaceTime with tvOS 18.

Apple Fitness+ is being redesigned in order to make accessing its vast catalog more intuitive and convenient. The Home app will also make it easy to grant guess access to important devices and systems, like locks, garage doors and security programs. There is also a hands-free unlock feature available, so that keyholders can greet an unlocked door when they are within six feet without having to pull out their keys.

Original content sizzle reel

Get jazzed for attractive celebrities you know

While Apple's opening scene of staff jumping out of a plane was a giving Tom Cruise, it was followed up an introductory speech by CEO Tim Cook with a sizzle reel featuring new and returning shows to Apple TV+. A sizzle reel is a great way to get excited about content that may or may not be good, and I am here for it even if I likely won't watch any of these shows.

There were clips from the upcoming seasons of popular shows like Slow Horses, with a couple peeks at new titles like Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn, Fly Me to the Moon with Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, and Wolfs featuring Brad Pitt and George Clooney (we also got an unnecessary look at Casey Affleck in the aforementioned title The Instigators, which I do not need at all).

Although exciting, there's nothing particularly surprising or anything that is really worth waiting in the wings for. Apple TV + content at this point has a pretty established pattern. It gets high-profile actors playing familiar versions of themselves in stories that are vaguely reminiscent and very attractive. All of it makes for shows that lack substance and are generally safe in their storytelling, but sure look great and feel good.

Apple TV+ Price $9.99 per month Free trial 7 day free trial and 3 months free if you buy an Apple device Simultaneous streams 6 # of profiles 6 Originals Yes Live TV: Limited (There are live sports and some add-on channels offer live TV) Library Apple TV+ Ads No Ad plans No

And with the new tvOS 18 features, you'll be able to hear clearly and keep tracking of the names of all the famous faces on screen.