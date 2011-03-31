The Only Way is Essex vajazzled Virgin Media TiVo box hands-on

Crivens. Just when we thought we'd seen everything, we've happened across a vajazzled Virgin Media TiVo box, created in honour of trashy "guilty pleasure" TV show The Only Way is Essex.

Nestled in a corner of the Virgin Media Private Members' Club for its TiVo launch party, the special edition set-top-box was embellished by request for one of the stars of the show, Sam Faiers, who was hosting a special Big Fat Essex room along with co-star Jessica Wright. And, at the end of the night, Sam took the special edition device away with her, but not before Pocket-lint had a jolly good gander and a play. Of the TiVo box (ahem).

Vajazzling is a trend that has been made more popular of late thanks to the show, especially as one of the other stars, Amy Childs, offers the service in her salon. And let's just say that it's not usually associated with boxes. Actually, come to think of it...

For want of a better way of putting it, vajazzling is the art of adorning ladies' front bottoms with glitter and jewels. That's basically it.

Clearly, a fair bit of smoothing, waxing and non-allergenic gluing action goes on, but we think you now get the idea. If you need a bigger picture you can always check out vajazzling.com (where there are, indeed, bigger pictures).

Now, of course, the Virgin Media TV powered by TiVo box is no va-jay-jay, but that doesn't mean that it can't carry a diamanté or two. In fact, the one-off vajazzled edition positively sings with the bling - especially the Virgin Media logo which is a lesson in arts and crafts in itself.

Even the remote has been positively vajazzed-up, although, perhaps not to its functional benefit seeing as you'll not be able to distinguish the difference between the thumbs up button and a minky gem when groping about in the dark.

Mind you, much like a knicker drawer full of day-old glitter and sparkle, that's Sam Faiers problem not ours.

What do you think? Should a vajazzled Virgin Media TiVo box be put into mass production? If there's enough requests for one, the company might even make a limited number of them? Let us know in the comments below...

