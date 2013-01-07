Toshiba L9300 84-inch 4K UHDTV pictures and eyes-on

When it comes to the next generation of TV display technology, Toshiba is right up there with the biggest brands. It has an 84-inch Ultra High-Definition TV set (4K) to compete with similar models from Samsung, LG, Sony and all. And Pocket-lint was invited to a private viewing event during the CES build-up in Las Vegas to give it the once over.

The Toshiba 84LM9300 is certainly very impressive from afar, and just as sharp and crisp when up close. Naturally, the 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) has a lot to do with that, but we were equally as impressed by its colour rendition and brightness.

The range, which will include 58 and 65-inch models, uses LED backlighting and is, therefore, slim and less offensive to the environment - both figuratively and literally. The sets will come with Toshiba's version of Smart TV, which it dubs Cloud TV. The name change won't mean that its not compatible with Smart TV alliance apps, but the new name will give Toshiba a differentiator - it hopes.

Toshiba is utilising its proprietary CEVO 4K Quad+Dual Core Processor, which will be able to upscale Full HD content to suit the 4K screen, and that's probably the most essential feature at present as native UHD video is rare outside of Asia.

Prices and availability are yet to be announced, but we'll definitely see the sets in 2013. Pocket-lint will bring you more when CES 2013 opens for real tomorrow.