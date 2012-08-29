Sony Bravia KD-84X9005 84-inch 4K TV pictures and eyes-on

After tantalising us with its 4K projector at CES 2012, Sony has announced its first commercially available 4K television at IFA 2012: the Sony Bravia KD-84X9005.



Pocket-lint was at the unveiling in Berlin, Germany, where Sony's new President and CEO, Kazuo Hirai, made the big reveal.



And this was no cloth-pull exercise, it was a full raise-the-wall reveal - literally - which is hardly surprising considering the sheer scale of this behemoth telly.



We weren't able to get particularly close to the X9005, but at this scale that wasn't an immediate problem. Sony was showing off a 4K recording of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra on screen rather than a showreel so, as always, it's difficult to get a true feel of what the final telly will be like across all media. Needless to say, we suspect it'll be pretty phenomenal.





The set includes the X-Reality Pro picture engine and 10 speaker units for what Sony describes as "superb audio quality". Amid the madness of camera shutter clatters and ongoing banter it wasn't possible to pass judgement. But we sure do look forward to spending a little more time with this monster telly.



Price-wise there's no official verdict, but a little rumour bird told us it could be as much as 20,000 Euro. Yowch. Big bucks for big resolution.





