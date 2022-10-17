Sky Stream review: The future of Sky TV

(Pocket-lint) - When Sky launched Sky Glass at the tail end of 2021, it was asked why there wasn't an option to have a similar experience - Sky TV over broadband - but without the TV itself. Getting everything in one package is all well and good, but what if you already have a very capable set?

Well, now we have exactly that in Sky Stream - an internet-based solution that provides just about everything you get with Sky Glass, but in a tiny device you can plug into your existing setup. And, in almost all respects, it's exactly what we asked for.

Our quick take Sky Stream is more than the puck itself, it's an experience. It gives access to almost everything Sky TV has to offer and a whole lot more besides. And, it does so without needing to have a satellite dish mounted onto a roof or wall. Indeed, it can be argued that it's not just an alternative to Sky Glass but, in many ways, Sky Q too. The device is very effective, especially for its size, with access to plenty of apps as well as the gamut of Sky and terrestrial broadcast television, but it's the experience that wins out. The user interface is intuitive and attractive, while Sky's commitment to regular feature updates has already made it better, even in the brief time since Sky Glass launched. There are more additions and tweaks coming too. It's not without a few caveats, such as a missing channel here or there, or the occasional stutter when starting a show, and you are also beholden to your own broadband capabilities, but this is the internet-provided TV experience we've imagined for many years. And, for a reasonably low-cost, to boot. Something tells us that Sky Stream's not just an option for those without a dish, it's a major indication of the future for paid TV, full stop.

5 stars - Pocket-lint editors choice For Full Sky TV experience over broadband

Small and capable device

Good voice control

Up to 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos support

All the most popular apps included

Available on a no-commitment 31-day rolling contract Against Add-ons can be pricey

Ad-skipping is a paid extra after a trial period

Some minor anomalies in some apps

Sky Stream puck

Size: 108 x 18 x 108mm

HDMI output, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6

Sky Stream is effectively two things in one - a full, internet provided service and the Sky Stream puck itself. The service is the new bit, with a custom payment and contract system, while the device is actually something that's been around for a bit already.

That's because the puck is identical to the device offered to Sky Glass owners for multiroom viewing. In that case, it needed the Glass to operate - not technically, but a Sky account had to be set up for Glass initially. Now, the Sky Stream puck can operate on a brand new (or existing) Sky ID independently and setup accordingly.

It is a small device, around the size of an original Amazon Fire TV or Roku set-top-box. In fact, the included voice remote is considerably longer.

There are relatively few connections, with just a power port, HDMI output and Ethernet socket on the rear. There is also an aerial port for digital TV connectivity but that's not used at all - it's not even been activated, we're told.

You don't need to use the wired internet connection (although we prefer it) as there is also Wi-Fi 6 on-board for a very good, stable wireless hook-up to your router.

Sky hasn't revealed the CPU inside then puck, but it's very capable as operating is speedy and smooth. The device is also capable of outputting up to 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) visuals and Dolby Atmos audio, so has enough firepower to manage.

The voice remote is identical to the one that comes with Sky Glass, which is also similar in design and operation to the most recent Sky Q alternative. It doesn't have a record button (for reasons that will become obvious), but does have one for adding content to your playlist and the microphone button to press when giving voice commands.

The remote operates on two AAA batteries that are included in the box.

Ease of use

Paid services: Sky TV, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Discovery+

Free TV channels and services: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4

It's a doddle to set up the Sky Stream puck. Plug the included HDMI lead into the rear and your TV / AV receiver / soundbar, plug in the power lead, and away you go. You will be guided through an on-screen wizard and it takes just a few minutes.

You can also use the Ethernet port for wired internet connectivity, or go through the setup options to connect the device wireless too. It's worth noting at this stage that Sky recommends at least 10Mbps speeds for HD content (the default for the service) or 30Mbps for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. Also note that the latter is only available as a paid extra (the UHD & Dolby Atmos package at £6 more per month).

The basic package you get with Sky Stream - Sky Ultimate TV - is more than enough to get going with and provides more than 30,000 shows to watch live or on demand. It includes just about everything you get with normal digital terrestrial TV, Sky's entertainment channels - such as Sky Atlantic and Sky Showcase - and a Netflix Basic subscription. You can then upgrade Netflix to include 1080p or 4K viewing and more devices, and add a healthy number of other Sky packages.

This includes Sky Cinema, Kids, Sky Sports, and BT Sport. Each will be charged extra, of course, as will additional third-party streaming services, with Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, and Discovery+ among the the apps available to sign up to.

Some will integrate content into the overall UI once you have a subscription, and you can also access them directly through an apps rail found further down on the homepage. There are other apps too, such as Spotify, YouTube and Peloton.

Strangely, Channel 5's My 5 is missing and there are some anomalies with the included apps to mention. Disney+ does support Dolby Vision but not Dolby Atmos, it seems, while Apple TV+ supports both but won't allow you to access content bought through Apple's own store (just the TV+ shows and films). However, they load and play quickly and smoothly, which is better than Sky Q in our experience, so you might excuse a few omissions. And, we've found Sky often updates app features over time anyway.

Sky Stream Experience OS

Cloud recordings available

Full EPG

As for Sky's own content, the Experience OS - which it calls the platform - is a neat and attractive proposition. When you start the puck it launches straight into the homepage and everything is laid out logically and easy to get to.

If you're moving from Sky Q, it might take you a while to get used to the interface, but that's the same with any streaming service or device. We like how this one is presented and it's easy enough to scroll down through the different rails to find the most relevant content.

The top is very pictoral, with big, bold icons showing you the programming or apps you've either accessed most recently or recommendations based on your preferences. You then get down to categories (which is soon to also include your playlist) to make it easier to jump into genres or types of content.

Underneath that there is the TV guide, which can be accessed to bring up a conventional EPG or you can just scroll through the main channels to see what live programmes are on now or next. This can also be adjusted to add favourite channels.

Clicking on a show brings up the live broadcast quickly (depending on your broadband connection). There was a criticism of Sky Glass at launch that it stuttered a little when accessing live shows, but with Sky Stream, it feels much faster.

Perhaps the most important rail for many will be "playlist", which effectively replaces recordings as the puck doesn't have its own internal storage (for shows anyway - there's just enough to store apps and system software).

That's not to say you can't record on puck. In fact, it's been something of a fallacy that you can't record on Sky Glass or Sky Stream - you can. It's just that your recordings are stored in the cloud instead. Sky informs us that upcoming live programmes that are tagged for the playlist can be recorded and stored in cloud storage for as long as needed. It will be available on your playlist to stream, but works exactly as if it is stored locally. There is one caveat - ad skipping is a paid extra. It's free for the first 18-months of a Sky Stream contract, but must then be paid for if you want to fast forward through commercials (at £5 extra per month). That's definitely worth keeping in mind, if you want to avoid additional costs down the line.

Other playlisted content can come from on demand services, including Sky's own. For example, if you put Stranger Things on your playlist, it will appear in your playlist section but will run via Netflix. One benefit of this though is that shows and movies that you have playlisted can be played from any service you subscribe to. So, if you playlist a Bond film that's on ITV, for example, it might be that, when ITV's rights run out, you can stream it from Prime Video instead. It stays on your playlist, no matter which service picks it up.

Another aspect of the user experience that's worth a mention is that, like Sky Glass, Sky Stream will activate its content-related screensaver when left unwatched for a while. It highlights mainly Sky shows and movies and, while attractive, might be a bit too corporate for some. You can set a sleep timer for the puck though, along with parental controls and the like.

Voice control

Voice remote included

Sky has greatly enhanced its voice recognition technology across its devices over the years and Sky Stream definitely benefits.

You don't get far-field voice control on the puck, so can't just bark a wake word and a command, but voice search and control works very well through the remote itself. Just press the button, ask for a show, actor, or function and the box is very responsive. It'll find shows, apps, clips from all manner of sources, including YouTube videos and streaming options.

More is to come too, with single word commands, such as "Play Brassic" jumping straight into a show rather than its individual content screen first. They'll be added in software updates soon. It's certainly hard to fault Sky's ambition when it comes to voice control and the immediacy of its use is very welcome.

Picture and sound

Up to 2160p video

HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, PCM, Passthrough

The final, but perhaps most important, aspect to the Sky Stream puck and service is its AV capability and, we have to say, we're very impressed on that front.

As with Glass, Sky made the decision to only include HD versions of live TV stations, so you may miss out on some of your favourites - especially if you like shopping channels. There are no +1 channels either as you have everything available on demand anyway, and Sky offers the ability to restart live programming from the beginning if you jump onto a channel halfway through.

But, by axing standard definition across the board (even Netflix Basic starts at 720p these days), the image quality is always decent enough.

Of course, it sings best when you have a 4K HDR TV, Dolby Atmos sound system and Sky's UHD add-on, but picture and audio performance is great across the board. Ultra HD football coverage via Sky Sports is excellent, as are live F1 races, while Mad Max: Fury Road (a personal fave for testing) looks superb in 4K HDR (HLG) and with the full Atmos soundtrack when streamed via Sky Cinema.

It's also true of Netflix, Prime Video and other app content, which are presented as well as any native smart TV equivalent (or through Fire TV or Roku).

We did experience the odd picture breakup during some live streams, but that could have been caused by our own broadband rather than the signal received by the puck. It was also so infrequent to be largely inconsequential.

The only slight wobble came with our AV receiver failing to pick up an Atmos signal again after a live footy match switched to adverts and back to the studio. We had to change the channel quickly then back again to pick up the correct audio stream. It's hard to tell if it's an error with the receiver and HDMI handshake though, rather than the puck itself. We'll keep an eye on this and

To recap Sky Stream has been on the wishlists of many for a number of years - long before it was even conceived - but the idea of the full Sky TV experience over broadband without the need for a satellite dish is even better in the flesh. Yes, Sky Glass got there first, but now you don't have to swap in your existing TV and AV setup to get the same thing. And, with a 31-day rolling contract option, we have to say that Sky is making it easier - and more attractive - to sign up than ever.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Editing by Verity Burns.