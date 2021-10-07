Sky Glass in pictures: Hands-on with Sky's all-in-one TV

(Pocket-lint) - Sky has finally taken the plunge and announced a way to get the full Sky service without needing a satellite dish.

However, rather than an expected internet-connected box, it has introduced its own TV: Sky Glass.

We were at the swanky London launch event to hear all about it and also get a demo of the TV itself. Here are our initial thoughts.

Sky Glass is a complete all-in-one TV system for UK customers. It comes in 43-, 55- and 65-inch screen sizes and has the entire Sky service built-in.

The TV is an QLED model (i.e. Mini LED), with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range support (in HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision from). It also has a full Dolby Atmos sound system incorporated, with six speakers, the upfiring Atmos drivers built into the casing, plus an integrated woofer for handling bass.

It also comes with its own far-field microphones for voice support - without needing the voice button on the remote. That's still available too, but you can just say "Hello Sky" and the TV itself will respond. Voice commands can wake up the TV and even turn it off when you head to bed - just say "Hello Sky, goodnight". Think of it like an Amazon Echo but in TV form.

Everything is integrated into a single software experience, including live TV, apps, and all the on-demand content you could ever likely want. It uses a selection of suggestions: your own favourites and even the trusty old TV guide to present a great way to access content from Sky, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and more.

But, for the first time in a Sky TV device, there is no recording functionality.

We'll be updating this initial thoughts piece soon with our main impressions of the picture and audio performance, but it must be remembered this is no mere TV. This is a full entertainment system - and at a very attractive price too.

You can buy the 43-inch TV for £649 (or £13/month over 48 months), the 55-inch for £849 (£17/month), or 65-inch for £1049 (£21/month). A Sky Ultimate TV package (£26/month) is required as a minimum too.

As an LED-backlit set, you shouldn't expect OLED level performance in terms of black levels. We found the Glass' viewing angle to be a little shallow, but in comparison with similarly priced peers, Sky has clearly pulled out all the stops.

First Impressions We will be delving further into the specifications and abilities of Sky Glass in an update to this piece soon. For now, though, this is a bold and interesting move that will undoubtedly shake up the AV industry. By offering the TV set along with Sky programming and Netflix for one monthly fee - no dish, no box, no install required - it moves TV buying to a mobile phone-style business model - and we wholly approve. It's also a good-looking set, with a designer feel about it. Yes, it's beefy thanks to the six speakers hidden in the chassis, but the colour options are clever - there's Anthracite black, Ocean blue, Racing green, Dusky pink, and Ceramic white - and we love the idea of snapping facias to the speaker grille via magnets to change up the look. Colour us impressed for now.