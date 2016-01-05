Samsung Ultra Slim SUHD TV concept shows you don't need to be OLED to be thin

With LG and other manufacturers extolling the benefits of OLED over LED television technology, and specifically how thin OLED TVs can be, Samsung has shown a concept set that proves that LED can also have a super slim footprint.

It doesn't have a name at the moment, simply being called the Ultra Slim SUHD TV concept when we saw it at a television preview event ahead of the Samsung CES press conference, but it gives a great glimpse into the future of the Korean company's tech.

The 65-inch curved screen has a 4K resolution and is almost bezel-less. Indeed, a Samsung spokesperson described it as not having a bezel when we chatted. That's not quite correct, but it's still mightily impressive.

Other than that, little else is really known about the TV, which will not be part of the 2016 SUHD TV line-up. We suspect we're likely to see something more consumer related at IFA in Berlin in the autumn.

Until then, take a gander at our pics of the set in our gallery above. And in particular have a look at the one shot side-on. It might not be quite as slim as the LG Signature OLED TV, but it comes close. Very close indeed.