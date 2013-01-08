Samsung F8000 LED TV pictures and eyes-on

We aren't sure quite when it was the world started caring how many cores something had, but it seems this trend has now spread to the world of TVs. So, let us introduce you to the Samsung F8000, the firm's new quad-core TV. Samsung claims that the processor is important because it will allow consumers to move quickly between apps, live TV and online services.

To be fair to Samsung, this TV does look absolutely stunning too. There's a super-thin bezel that's very impressive, including what are called "rose gold" accents. But the most important bit is how it performs, and Samsung is keen to mention that this set features it's new Micro Dimming Pro technology, which it says gives enormous control over the backlight, and should result in brilliant black levels.

Of course, this being an LED-illuminated LCD, the colour and brightness should both be very impressive, and for those who like a vibrant bold picture, this range is likely to be a solid choice. A bright image is also crucial if you're planning on watching 3D content, because those glasses do knock off a substantial amount of the overall brightness, Samsung claims this screen is 30 per cent, thanks to some crosstalk reduction technology it has included.

The F8000 range will be available in 46, 55, 60, 65-and 75-inch screen sizes. As with all the new Samsung TVs, you'll get the new Smart Hub on this set, which gives a redesigned portal to the substantial library of apps and online content Samsung has accrued over the past few years.