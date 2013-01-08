  1. Home
Samsung S9 85-inch 4K UHDTV pictures and eyes-on

The wheels of Ultra High Definition TV are now in motion, and although we're a good few years off 4K content appearing on TVs, the manufacturers all seem to be keen on getting sets on the market this year. Samsung's effort (the S9) is pretty impressive, but then it's hard not to be impressed by a massive 85-inch TV.

The styling is a pretty Marmite affair. It won't work in every living room, but presumably footballers' loft apartments with plenty of exposed concrete will be the natural habitat for this monster. We don't know how much it's going to cost yet, but if LG's pricing is similar, it's going to be somewhere round £20k.

Samsung says that its "Precision Black" technology will give this TV impressive contrast and black levels. It's also a full-LED TV, meaning that the backlight comes from behind the panel, rather than from the sides. This gives the best control over light, and should mean that there are no random bright patches on your picture.

samsung s9 85 inch 4k uhdtv pictures and eyes on image 4

The whole thing is powered by a quad-core processor, and happily the sound hasn't been neglected here either. The TV has a 2.2 speakers, which produce 120 watts of sound. Samsung has plucked a number out of the air, and claims it's "six times better than a normal TV". But we do agree, there's no point having a massive UHD TV if it sounds like the sound is being pushed out through wool. 

