Samsung 3D glasses v2.0 hands-on

Samsung has completely refreshed its active 3D glasses range for 2011, with the premium pair claiming the title of World's lightest. The top of the range specs - SSG-3700CR - weigh a mere 27-grams and also support prescription lenses.

There are three different models in the new range, to fit small, medium and large head spans, with the smallest two also coming with funkier (Rayban Wayfarer-style) designs to suit women and, specifically, children. They each even come in different colour schemes.

All of them have also dispensed with the infra-red method of connection that last year's models sported. There were problems reported with the IR system, namely that if the ambient light was too high in the room, the lenses would sometimes flicker as they would come out of sync with the TVs. Additionally, the IR method of syncing requires a small window of viewing angle.

The new glasses, however, are now connected via Bluetooth, allowing the viewer to sync from pretty much anywhere they like. Obviously, they will still have to sit within a comfortable angle to get the best 3D effect, but the lenses will not lose sync. The Bluetooth functionality also eliminates the ambient light problems.

There's one downside to the new glasses tough, they are not backwards compatible with the company's current range of 3D TVs (such as the C7000, C8000 and C9000). Samsung is not considering releasing a Bluetooth dongle for those sets.

Instead, these glasses will only be able to hook up to one of the new TVs coming from the company in the next few months (such as the D7000 and D8000). It's a shame as they are much more comfortable to wear than the previous versions, and with a choice of sizes, they fit different members of the family better too.

Another new feature of the latest specs is that Samsung has removed the need to recharge them via USB. While that is still an option, owners can also buy a wireless charging station, which charges the glasses kinetically; simply drop the glasses around the central column. It can hold up to four of the 3D specs at the same time.

In use, not only does the range feel more comfortable, much like a normal pair of prescription spectacles, but they improve the picture quality, with a faster LCD response time for each lens and greater contrast ratio performance.

The debate over whether passive or active 3D will win the battle will rage on for a while yet, but with these glasses, the lines are blurring in comfort and weight at least (no pun intended).

Price may be an issue, but we won't know that until the new specs hit the UK soon.

