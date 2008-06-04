  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV reviews
    4. >
  4. Philips TV reviews

Philips PET830 portable DVD player

|
1/2  
5 reasons to buy the new Samsung QLED 8K TV
5 reasons to buy the new Samsung QLED 8K TV
3.5 stars

Price when reviewed: £170

Quick verdict

The high-gloss finish is stylish but will deter some buyers, however the picture quality is more than acceptable for the price
Read full verdict

For
  • Big screen
  • Supports wide number of formats
Against
  • Average battery life

Portable DVD players come in all shapes and sizes but this Philips player has to be one of the more funky designs. Instead of a laptop-style design, this is more like a tablet that you hold in your hands. The high-gloss finish means it's quickly covered in fingerprints, so you'll constantly be cleaning it but overall it looks and feels great.

If that sounds like hard work, there is a flip-out stand on the back of the device and the asking price also includes a mounting kit for your car.

What we liked about the player is the screen, which at 8.5 inches is big and bright enough that you don't need to sit on top of it to get a good image. It's not bright enough to use outside, but it's more than usable on a train or in the back of a car.

Weighing 970g, it's not the lightest of players and when it came to testing we only managed to get 3 hours from the battery. To be fair, this is what Philips claims, which makes it fine for shorter journeys, such as the commute, but not for placating the kids on a long journey.

DVD playback is good but one little niggle was the lack of Last Scene support. So, if you stop the player mid-movie, it won't remember where you paused and start from there.

Verdict

The Philips PET830 Portable DVD player can handle a wide variety of formats, either from disc of USB memory stick and while the battery life isn't as good as we'd like, it's more than usable, making this an enjoyable device to use.

Philips PET830 portable DVD player deals

£170
£170
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn TV
Best movies to look forward to in 2018 and beyond: Here are all the top film trailers
Best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon and Now TV
66 best Christmas movies you can stream in the US right now
World's first 8K Super Hi-Vision channel starts broadcasting
Original Star Wars films have been turned into animated shorts for kids
NetBox 4K offers Freeview, streaming and PVR in one Ultra HD STB
Comments