  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV reviews
    4. >
  4. Philips TV reviews

Philips Wireless TV Link VL1400

|
  Philips Wireless TV Link VL1400
Best TV deals for Christmas 2018: 4K HDR, OLED and more
Best TV deals for Christmas 2018: 4K HDR, OLED and more
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £160

Quick verdict

If you want TV signal transfer without the mess of wires and the extra satellite/cable charges, here it is.
Read full verdict

For
  • Wireless TV signal sending which works
Against
  • None on first test

The Philips Wireless TV Link is a device that allows you to transmit up to four devices including television, DVD, video or satellite signals from your main television to any other TV in your house without clogging up your house with wires.

Have you ever wanted to watch a good movie on satellite in the lounge but also wanted to go to bed? This device makes it possible. Simply turn on the device on in the bedroom and away you go.

Both Sky and cable companies offer the chance of allowing you to have sky or cable in different rooms, however both will want to charge you extra for the privilege. There have also been devices similar to this in the past but none that offer the wireless option. This system will allow you to connect up to four devices instead of just your Sky box and control them all via remote control even though you aren't in the same room.

Verdict

As with most wireless devices the notion that these things will work through walls and floors always amazes us. The Philips Wireless TV Link VL1400 was no different. Plugging in the base station to our main television and the satellite unit to our TV in the bedroom was a piece of cake. Within minutes we were watching DVDs, satellite TV and videos all from the comfort of the bed without having any of the boxes clogging up the dressing table.

Philips Wireless TV Link VL1400 deals

Philips Wireless TV Link VL1400
£160
£160
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn TV
Best movies to look forward to in 2018 and beyond: Here are all the top film trailers
Best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon and Now TV
66 best Christmas movies you can stream in the US right now
World's first 8K Super Hi-Vision channel starts broadcasting
Original Star Wars films have been turned into animated shorts for kids
NetBox 4K offers Freeview, streaming and PVR in one Ultra HD STB
Comments