Panasonic Viera WT600 pictures and eyes-on: top-spec 4K telly delivers the goods

Panasonic has revealed what could well be one of the hottest 4K TVs to arrive at this year's IFA electronics show in Berlin: introducing the Viera WT600.

There's no monkeying around here, as the WT600 comes loaded with HDMI 2.0 for proper 50/60fps playback at native 4K resolution. Granted, there's no native content available at the very moment, but in terms of future-proofing that's as good as it gets. This has 2014 written all over it.

The 3840 x 2160 resolution is displayed over a large 65-inch panel and looks super-detailed. We weren't able to see the LED-backlit LCD panel in darkened conditions so it's not possible to judge exactly how well it will respond, but based on the quality of other Viera TVs of late we expect great things. And from what we saw on Panasonic's IFA stand this super-smooth motion, detailed panel delivers the goods.

The design follows suit with the rest of the WT line too. The trim bezel, silver-like finish and transparent, illuminated base edge all have visual appeal. We'd rather a black finish, but that's just personal preference.

There's the recent Panasonic My Home Screen concept, now ported for the 4K resolution, which means all the smart TV connectivity and personalised apps are available. But we think anyone looking to buy this beast won't be worried about such on-board user interfaces, this is for those looking forward to the future of home cinema, only in the here and now.

The Viera WT600 is just one zero shy of its dollar price too: $6,000 will buy you the set in the US, where it will launch in October. Other territories' prices and release dates we're yet to hear about, but we wouldn't be surprised if the UK release commands a price tag close to £6,000.