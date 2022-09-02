(Pocket-lint) - Many moons ago, both LG and Samsung decided the future of television lay in curved displays. LG even went one further and demonstrated an OLED TV that could automatically bend, offering the best of both worlds.

However, it didn't take long for consumers to decide that they didn't really want that kind of funny business going on in their living rooms. It looked like curved displays were done and dusted.

-

But now they are back - with a resurgence driven by the gaming industry. Bended monitors are becoming extremely popular with PC gamers specifically and many brands are jumping back on board.

And so, LG has resurrected its automatic bendable concept in the form of the LG OLED Flex - a 42-inch display designed for gaming that offers 20 different degrees of curve to suit different games and moods.

We got to see it in action during IFA 2022 in Berlin.

Our quick take We finally have a point to an adaptable bending display at last. The concept was always intriguing, but it never really made much sense for everyday TV viewing. Now it has a purpose. The rise in curved displays in gaming has been rapid, yet they don't really suit all titles. A driving game looks brilliant when wrapped around your head, but an FPS less so. Our personal choice for shooters is a 2D screen and that's where the LG OLED Flex's versatility comes into its own. We didn't get an awful lot of time with the display at IFA and are keen to do a deeper dive into its settings and modes at a later date. But, what we've seen so far is promising for sure. The bend is back - and maybe for good this time.

For 20 possible degrees of curve

All works automatically

Uses the OLED Evo panel from the excellent LG G2 TV Against It won't be cheap

We haven't had a chance to hear the built-in sound yet

As well as the ability to curve at the touch of a button, the LG OLED Flex is a superb display. It uses the same 4K OLED Evo panel as the company's flagship G2 TVs, with all the gaming gubbins you could want - VRR, ALLM, 120Hz, etc. - and that means it presents excellent pictures.

It's hard to get a true impression of picture performance in a darkened zone on a trade show booth, but colours popped and action raced by smoothly.

There were plenty of demo games on offer too, including retro titles, Forza Horizon 5, Street Fighter and more. They each looked suitably sharp.

We can't really comment on sound though, as the booth was so noisy it was impossible to hear the internal speakers properly - that will have to come during the full review phase. To be honest, we were distracted by how effortless it was to turn the Flex from flat to its fully curved aspect (900R) through the touch of a button anyway.

In addition, the set can be lifted up on its included stand and even tilted forward for an even more immersive gameplay experience. Something that drew audible "wows" from other audience members.

This flexibility (yep, we went there) is undoubtedly its star turn and will attract more prospective buyers than the built-in sound capabilities anyway.

LG told us that it is hoping to get the LG OLED Flex into stores ahead of the forthcoming World Cup. That means it could be available from October.

One big question remains though - how much will it set you back? There's no word on that at present and the company is keeping tight-lipped on even rough pricing.

Our gut feeling is that it won't be cheap. A conventional 42-inch LG OLED G2 is around a grand, so we think you'll have to double that at least. We will, of course, keep you informed as the release date nears.

To recap And thar's the rub. This is a superb concept that finally makes use of a technology that first wowed us many years ago. But, it is also premium and could well be out of reach of the audience it is best suited to. We'll eagerly await further details with bated breath, however.

Writing by Rik Henderson.