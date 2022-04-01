LG C2 OLED 4K TV initial review: Shining bright at 42in (OLED42C24LA)

(Pocket-lint) - LG's C series of TVs is often its most popular - it sits under the flagship G series, but offers much the same performance while being much cheaper.

It's packed full to tech to support the latest HDR standards, but there's something else that this TV is offering in 2022: a 42-inch model.

Screen sizes: 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in

4x HDMI 2.1, 3x USB

The LG C2 OLED sits in the middle of LG's range and it offers a wide range of sizes, from 42 up to 83 inches. While the predecessor to this model - the LG C1 OLED - started at 48 inches, the new smaller size perhaps shows that there's an increased appetite for this level of quality on a smaller screen.

As with most LG OLED models, the display is basically a flat sheet of glass, with all the connectivity and control elements attached to the lower rear. In the case of the 42-inch model, it basically fills the entirety of the rear.

There's a range of stand styles for the C2, but whip the stand off and it's pretty much a clean finish for wall mounting - which is how we saw the 42-inch C2 OLED at the AWE Expo.

There's also a floor stand option for the 42 and 48 inch models, meaning you can have this TV standing wherever you like.

There's a full range of connectivity, however, most notably with 4x HDMI down the side, all HDMI 2.1, with eARC supported on HDMI 2, ideal for connecting to a soundbar.

There's USB, optical, Wi-Fi and Ethernet for connectivity, so a full range of connections.

3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

α9 Gen5 AI processor

The important thing about the C2 is that it offers LG's 4K OLED panel, so it's packed with resolution, while also offering the α9 Gen5 AI processor. This is LG's latest processor, the same as you'll find on the G2 and Z2 OLED models which sit above the C2 in LG's OLED range.

That means you're getting a premium picture processing engine, whereas the models below this in LG's range are lower power.

This model also supports 120Hz refresh and that might explain the 42-inch model, which could be a top choice for gamers who want all the latest features, including VRR and ALLM. It also supports GeForce Now and Statia.

It just also happens that the 42-inch model could be a popular choice for bedrooms or kitchens - or anywhere you want a smaller display without having to compromise on OLED quality.

Just a few years ago, the smallest OLED TV available was 55 inches and now that's rapidly changing.

We've only had a briefing time with this TV, so we've only seen demo quality on it, but it looks crisp and sharp, showing off those qualities of OLED that are so popular - great contrast and deep blacks, with no bleed from light to dark to keep an accurate picture.

There's support for HDR standards, the most notable being Dolby Vision IQ, along with other features like Filmmaker Mode, aiming to deliver the visuals that the content creator originally intended.

We can't judge the overall performance of this TV in such a short time, but we're left excited about the prospect of that smaller screen size - even though most will be looking to buy the 55 or 65-inch model.

One difference between the smaller screens here - the 42 and 48 inch models - and the larger screens is that those larger displays benefit from Brightness Booster. This gives 20 per cent greater brightness across the panel.

While OLED is highly lauded for its quality and contrast, LED and QLED panels have always been able to produce brighter images and that's what LG is trying to counter on the larger C series models.

webOS

Streaming services

The LG C2 OLED runs webOS which is widely considered to be one of the nicest smart TV platforms and is loaded with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video to natively feed you the latest TV and movie content, without the need for an additional dongle.

It's also compatible with AI assistants, like LG's own ThinQ, but it will also work with Google Assistant, Apple Homekit or Alexa, so it doesn’t need to stand solo, it can be integrated into your smart home.

The LG C2 OLED also support AirPlay 2, making it really easy to get content off your iPhone and onto the big screen.

First Impressions There's a lot more to discover about the LG C2 OLED, but it looks like a repeat performance of the excellent C1 OLED from 2021 and we're sure this will remain one of LG's most popular OLED TV models. The visuals on the 42-inch model looked stunning and that sets this up as one of the best smaller screens to get outside of your main TV. We haven't had the chance to experience the sound quality or to test it with a more dynamic range of content - but first impressions are solid.

Writing by Chris Hall.