LG's 77-inch flexible 4K OLED TV will let you control the display curvature (video)

LG Electronics is at the 2014 CES tradeshow in Las Vegas, where the company just unveiled its 77-inch flexible 4K OLED TV with a controllable curve.

You read that right. According to LG, you can control the degree-angle of the display's curvature. In fact, Hyun-Hwoi Ha, president and CEO of LG, said the OLED TV "defies description".

LG says the curvature of the Ultra HD display can be controlled using the TV remote. The range of curvature takes into account the screen size and viewing distance, serving up an optimal viewing experience.

LG's been working on this 77-inch flexible OLED TV for more than year, subjecting the display to "tens of thousands of hours of tests", it says. to ensure the reliability and durability.

As for when you can get your hands on one, it's coming to the US either later this year or at the start of 2015. We're live at CES 2014, so we'll get hands-on images shortly. We'll also try to find out availability and pricing details for Europe and elsewhere.