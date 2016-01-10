Hisense 43H7C preview: 4K HDR TV thrills for less than $400

There's no doubt that we are in the midst of a technological revolution when it comes to televisions. Not only is 4K finally coming of age, but HDR (High Dynamic Range) video takes video presentation to an all-new level.

Sadly, if you've already bought a 4K Ultra High Definition TV in the last couple of years, it's probably unlikely you have the capability of watching HDR content natively. However, Hisense might have come to the rescue in that it is offering HDR-compatible sets at unbelievable prices. Indeed, its entry-level HDR set starts at just $399.

High Dynamic Range content requires screen technoloigy to display wider colour and contrast levels, improving images greatly in the levels of brightness they can render while keeping dark areas as deep as possible.

4K Blu-rays will all offer HDR presentations, so TVs without will all need to simulate the effect rather than natively display it.

The Hisense H7 series though is fully compatible. Starting at less than $400 for the 43-inch 43H7C, the 4K TV also has UHD upscaling, Smart TV functionality and apps, a 4K media-player, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

There are also models at 50-, 55- and 65-inches, priced at up to $1,299, and while they aren't quite on a par in picture quality with the high-end Samsung and LG sets shown at this year's CES, it's hard not to recommend them to those who want futureproofed specifications at cut-down prices.