Jack Ryan Season 3: How to watch, what to expect and how to catch up

(Pocket-lint) - Jack Ryan has been a hit for Amazon Video. It's based around Tom Clancy's best-known protagonist, Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst who finds himself pulled from his desk job and thrust into the action.

A reluctant hero, Jack Ryan often protests that he's an analyst rather than a field agent and that lends Ryan a vulnerable charm and fits the political leaning of Clancy's thrillers; Ryan is smarter than he is strong and that has always made him a popular character.

Season 1 of Jack Ryan aired in 2018 and was a showcase title for Amazon, being one of the first to offer Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision on the platform. Season 2 aired in 2019, so the wait for Season 3 has been long.

Here is everything you need to know about Jack Ryan Season 3, with a few details that are emerging about Season 4.

The release date for Season 3 has not been announced. It's been confirmed that production has finished, but there's no date for when it will join the platform.

There's a loose "Q2 2022" suggestion for the schedule, so it might appear on Amazon Video in the next couple of months.

Jack Ryan is an Amazon exclusive, so it's available to Prime members who can stream it on Prime Video. There's a 30-day trial if you've never used it.

squirrel_widget_237190

Previous seasons are available to watch on Prime Video too.

There's no official trailer for Season 3. We'd expect this to appear when there's confirmation of the release date.

The previous Seasons of Jack Ryan ran sequentially from one to the next and we know that we'll see the return of John Krasinski as Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller. It's been confirmed that Betty Gabriel will join the cast as Elizabeth Wright, Chief of Station.

Season 3 sees Jack Ryan wrapped into the conspiracy that he's investigating, seeing the lead character on the run from the CIA and those he was investigating. That sees the action play out across Europe - with a number of locations confirmed from social posts during filming. Ryan is again trying to save the world from conflict, but this time he's also in the frame.

Another mission is on the horizon. Where in Europe would you like to see #JackRyan travel to? — Jack Ryan (@jackryanamazon) June 24, 2021

As with the previous Seasons, there's no connection to the original Tom Clancy books, except for the characters. Currently, there's no link to other movies in the Ryanverse, although it's speculated that a link could be made through a future Rainbow Six movie.

It's expected that there will be eight episodes. The duration of each episode differs, but they average about 50 minutes each.

It's unknown if these will all be released in one go, or if these will release weekly.

Yes, Jack Ryan Season 4 has been officially confirmed - along with one of the new stars for the show Michael Peña. The exact role that Peña will play is currently unknown and we've not heard much about the plot for Season 4.

We do know that Ryan, Greer and Mueller will return.

Writing by Chris Hall.