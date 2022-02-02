(Pocket-lint) - With Amazon Prime's new show Reacher re-casting the main character of Jack Reacher, things just got a little more complicated for those looking to move from Lee Child's excellent books to see some on-screen version of his intricate plots.

Here, we'll guide you through the key details you need to know about how to watch the show, as well as how they interact with the Tom Cruise movies, and whether there are more seasons coming down the pike.

The new TV show will release on Amazon Prime Video on 4 February 2022, so it's right around the corner.

This means that regardless of where you're based, you can just take out an Amazon Prime Video membership or trial to get access to Prime Video and be able to watch the season at no extra cost.

squirrel_widget_237190

The big thing to understand is that the Amazon show is a complete reboot of the character - there is no continuity between the two Tom Cruise movies, Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, the last of which was released in 2016.

Tom Cruise's casting was famously controversial since he's a notably short man despite his significant action movie experience, and Jack Reacher is described in the books as practically giant, as well as being blond.

This means that if you're looking to watch all of the adaptations out there right now you can basically do it in two chunks:

First, check out the two Tom Cruise movies, starting with Jack Reacher and then moving on to Never Go Back.

Then, you can move over to the new Amazon series, which has cast Alan Ritchson in the title role.

squirrel_widget_6543967

Lee Child has written a huge swathe of Jack Reacher novels, each broadly revolving around his hero arriving in a town or city, finding out something very wrong is happening, and trying to put it right through often brutal means.

The two Tom Cruise movies were based on the mid-series books One Shot and Never Go Back, although they played with the plots a little.

The new TV series on Amazon is based on Killing Floor, the first Reacher novel, and takes a slower pace to go through the book in eight episodes with a bit more time spent on certain sequences.

squirrel_widget_6543996

It's still early days for the Amazon Prime show - as with every streaming service's shows, it'll be the viewing figures that determine whether more of it gets made.

We're hoping it does get more runs since the back catalogue of Reacher books contains some really well-done plot arcs that pack in twists and suspense, but nothing's guaranteed.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.