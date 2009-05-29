The Wrestler - DVD

There can’t have been too many oohs and aahs when Darren Aranofsky announced he was making a film about wrestling. After all, it hasn’t exactly been a fertile source material for film-makers. From the limp Nacho Libre to the mondo B-movies of Mexican legend El Santo, via the efforts of Hulk Hogan, shitness has been the over-riding theme.

But there’s one major exception - the 2003 documentary Beyond The Mat, a highly watchable affair that looked past the grand posturing and looked at the tragic sadness that tended to dominate the lives of the wrestlers’ once they’ve past their peak - a sad notion explored to greater and more compelling effect here by Aranofsky.

Way past his peak and with the limelight of his 80s heyday long gone, grappler Randy "The Ram" Robinson (Mickey Rourke) now ekes out a meagre living at the arse end of the wrestling circuit, taking shifts at the local supermarket just to make ends meet.

His body already a wreck, he suffers a near-fatal heart attack after taking an almighty beating in a violent hardcore match, with his doctor warning him that another fight could kill him.

Forced to give up the thing he loves doing most and the lingering adulation that came with it, he sets about repairing his fraught relationship with the daughter he neglected (Evan Rachel Wood), while trying to make something serious of the friendship with stripper Cassidy (Marisa Tomei). But life in the real world proves no easier for Randy and the offer of a major payday, in the form of a rematch of his most famous bout, lurks in the background.

From the devastating opening shot that pitches The Ram as an isolated and broken man, The Wrestler is a stunner. With the plot stripped down to bare bones and using a faux documentary style, it heightens the depths to which Randy has fallen and the sacrifices that he has made for the sake of his career.