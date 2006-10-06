  X-Men: The Last Stand - DVD

The conclusion to Marvel’s hugely successful comic book trilogy (although a Wolverine spin-off is also in the offing) sees Magneto (McKellen) waging war on humanity after a government lab develops a so-called “cure” to the mutant gene. Meanwhile, Jean Grey (Janssen) – who died in X2 – is brought back to life as omnipotent cosmic-temptress Dark Phoenix, a class five mutant (the most powerful imaginable) whose new superpowers have become a threat to everyone she encounters, particulary her former colleagues.

The final outing in the “X-Men” franchise is missing one crucial chromosome – Bryan Singer. The director of the first two films jumped ship to be replaced by Brett “Rush Hour” Ratner only 6 weeks before filming began and, sadly, it shows. The plot (which would be completely unintelligible to anyone new to the franchise) revolves around Jean’s resurrection, which is explained in one completely unsatisfactory throwaway line that casts a shadow over the rest of the story.

If that wasn't enough, Ratner struggles to accommodate the bloated cast in his narrative, with Rogue (Paquin) mysteriously disappearing after the hour mark and new character Angel taking up crucial time with a pointless sub-plot.

On its release, the general consensus of opinion was that this third X-Men outing was missing the odd chromosome in comparison to its predecessors, something this spectacularly comprehensive bonus features package could never be accused of.

Director Brett Ratner and writers Zak Penn and Simon Kinberg kick off with an entertaining talk-track, which is followed by over an hour of revealing featurettes from the cast, crew and even comic-book creator Stan Lee.

Other highlights include a wildly different alternative ending (one of 12 deleted scenes) featuring Rogue (Paquin), and a detailed deconstruction (“Anatomy Of A Scene”) of the spectacular Golden Gate Bridge action sequence.

Topping things off are some choice Easter Eggs, 40-minutes of behind-the-scenes production diaries from Ratner, and a shed load of vignettes on costume, makeup, and weapons.