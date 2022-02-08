(Pocket-lint) - The Super Bowl is here once again, and that means a bevy of big-budgets ads from a myriad of companies, including the tech giants, are using the country's biggest sporting event to showcase their products. This year, it's the Rams going up against the Bengals on 13 February. But who cares about that? We're here for the crazy-expensive commercials that air during the big game.

While some companies have already begun to release their entire Super Bowl commercial online, others are just rolling out short teasers to drum up excitement. We’ve rounded up the best ones, below.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday 13 February 2022, with kickoff at 6:30pm Eastern time.

This is Super Bowl LVI, or Super Bowl 56.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will host the Super Bowl for the first time.

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals went 10 to 7 in the regular season, won the AFC North for the first time since 2015, and earned the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. They defeated the Las Vegas Raiders (26 to 19) in the opening round, then defeated the Tennessee Titans (19 to 16) and Kansas City Chiefs (27 to 24) to reach the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams also were the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs after a 12 to 5 regular season and NFC West title. The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals (34 to 11), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30 to 27), and the San Francisco 49ers (20 to 17) to reach the Super Bowl.

The Bengals have played in the Super Bowl twice, losing both times to the 49ers: 26 to 21 in Super Bowl XVI in 1982, and 20 to 16 in Super Bowl XXIII in 1989.

Meanwhile, the Rams have four previous Super Bowl appearances, only one of which did they win. They won 23 to 16 over the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000; but they lost 31 to 19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV in 1980, 20 to 17 to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, and 13 to 3 to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

