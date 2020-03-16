YouView mobile app being phased out on 31 March, here's what you need to do

YouView announced early in 2020 that it would be closing down its mobile app, so that it could focus its efforts in other areas, rather than the direct interaction with customers and their devices.

The native YouView mobile app was designed to let you browse and schedule recordings when not at home, meaning, basically, remote recording.

The date for closure for the service is 31 March, but having looked in Google Play it looks like the app has already been removed.

YouView is instead suggesting that you use the BT TV app, saying that this will work for all YouView owners - except though using the first-generation box (the Humax T1000) or those using Sony TVs. It's not clear whether this also includes TalkTalk TV customers, but we've asked for clarification.

The BT TV app (pictured) is available for download on Android or iOS devices and allows you to link it to your YouView box. This is a simple process in the menu of the app, needing confirmation on your TV's screen to complete the pairing.

YouView says that you won't need a BT account to use this app and from the end of March it will be available for everyone to use. You'll then be able to go in and set recordings.

Those with a BT account can sign in and access a range of other BT TV content, streaming content from BT channels for example. Recording content itself, needs to be watched back on the YouView box itself.

TalkTalk TV customers will find that their own TalkTalk TV Planner App is also closing down on 31 March, so you'll no longer be able to use that for remote recordings either.

We've asked TalkTalk for more guidance on exactly what's happening, but it looks like you'll be able to use the BT TV app without needing a login to set remote recordings after 31 March.

We'll update if we find out any more information.