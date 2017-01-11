  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. YouView TV news

Sony Kids caters for young ones with new catch-up channel on YouView

|
Sony Sony Kids caters for young ones with new catch-up channel on YouView
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

- Dedicated kids catch-up service

- Content from all 3 of Sony's UK kids channels

- Free to access via any YouView connected device

Sony has announced it has launched a dedicated Sony Kids catch-up TV channel, accessible through YouView. The new player has launched today, 10 January, and is the first to launch since YouView underwent a design overhaul.

The Sony Kids player will make full use of YouView's new cloud services and will comprise Sony's three UK kids channels: POP, Tiny Pop and KIX. With the Player, youngsters will be able to catch-up on missed shows, scroll back through an EPG, or use a search function to find something specific a little quicker.

The new service will be available for free across all YouView connected devices, including BT TV and TalkTalk TV boxes and is targeted at boys and girls aged 4-10 years old. To access Sony Kids, you'll need to head to the main YouView menu where you can already find apps and services such as Netflix and Now TV.

David Faulkner, Head of Corporate and Business Development, YouView said: “Sony Kids is a great addition to our already strong line up of Players and Apps. We strive to offer content for all ages as well as families and Sony Kids helps to grow our offering.”

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments