Sony Kids caters for young ones with new catch-up channel on YouView

Sony has announced it has launched a dedicated Sony Kids catch-up TV channel, accessible through YouView. The new player has launched today, 10 January, and is the first to launch since YouView underwent a design overhaul.

The Sony Kids player will make full use of YouView's new cloud services and will comprise Sony's three UK kids channels: POP, Tiny Pop and KIX. With the Player, youngsters will be able to catch-up on missed shows, scroll back through an EPG, or use a search function to find something specific a little quicker.

The new service will be available for free across all YouView connected devices, including BT TV and TalkTalk TV boxes and is targeted at boys and girls aged 4-10 years old. To access Sony Kids, you'll need to head to the main YouView menu where you can already find apps and services such as Netflix and Now TV.

David Faulkner, Head of Corporate and Business Development, YouView said: “Sony Kids is a great addition to our already strong line up of Players and Apps. We strive to offer content for all ages as well as families and Sony Kids helps to grow our offering.”