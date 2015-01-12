  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. YouView TV news

YouView gets Netflix: House of Cards, Breaking Bad and other top shows now come to TalkTalk too

|
YouView YouView gets Netflix: House of Cards, Breaking Bad and other top shows now come to TalkTalk too
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Netflix is now available on TalkTalk YouView boxes as well as those from BT and standalone retail units. The rival boxes received the streaming service as a connected app in November last year and at the time it was said that TalkTalk would get it "early next year".

Netflix joins a stack of other apps, some paid-for through subscription or one-off fees, some free. Now TV and access to the Sky Store are available, as are portals for all the major broadcasters' catch-up and on demand services.

The platform also has apps for Quest from Discovery and UKTV.

READ: BBC connected red button finally available on BBC co-funded YouView

"Netflix is a brilliant addition to our already impressive line-up of TV programming. We are really excited about Netflix and giving YouView audiences even more choice," said Richard Halton, CEO of YouView.

YouViewyouview gets netflix house of cards breaking bad and other top shows now come to talktalk too image 2

Viewers wanting to access Netflix through their boxes need a Netflix monthly subscription to do so. Prices start at £5.99 a month but that's just for a standard definition service and to watch content on just one screen at a time. For £6.99 a month, you can have HD and watch shows and films on two screens at a time. And for £8.99, you can watch on up to four screens at once and view ultra HD (4K) content on a compatible TV.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments