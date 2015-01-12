YouView gets Netflix: House of Cards, Breaking Bad and other top shows now come to TalkTalk too

Netflix is now available on TalkTalk YouView boxes as well as those from BT and standalone retail units. The rival boxes received the streaming service as a connected app in November last year and at the time it was said that TalkTalk would get it "early next year".

Netflix joins a stack of other apps, some paid-for through subscription or one-off fees, some free. Now TV and access to the Sky Store are available, as are portals for all the major broadcasters' catch-up and on demand services.

The platform also has apps for Quest from Discovery and UKTV.

"Netflix is a brilliant addition to our already impressive line-up of TV programming. We are really excited about Netflix and giving YouView audiences even more choice," said Richard Halton, CEO of YouView.

Viewers wanting to access Netflix through their boxes need a Netflix monthly subscription to do so. Prices start at £5.99 a month but that's just for a standard definition service and to watch content on just one screen at a time. For £6.99 a month, you can have HD and watch shows and films on two screens at a time. And for £8.99, you can watch on up to four screens at once and view ultra HD (4K) content on a compatible TV.