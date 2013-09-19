  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. YouView TV news

YouView adds programme search to iOS app and more

|
Pocket-lint YouView adds programme search to iOS app and more
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

YouView has added new search function to its iPhone, iPad and iPod touch companion app. The updated application that links to a user's YouView set-top box can now search through the seven-day electronic programme guide to find specific information on shows coming up.

A few other new features and improvements are also available. A redesigned date selector now reflects the design of the TV guide on the set-top box, the programme information page now also includes links to related programmes, the channel day list now shows programmes after midnight, and you will get a "no internet connection" message if the connection drops when browsing certain areas of the app. You will not be able to access the programme information page, complete a new search or send a recording request when there is no internet connection.

The YouView app is free to download from iTunes and is compatible with iPhones from 3GS and up, iPod touch from third generation, and the iPad. It works on all devices with iOS 5 or above installed basically, including iOS 7, although we note that it still uses the old keyboard design. It's like stepping back in time - to a couple of days ago.

Search functionality is promised for the Android app too "in due course".

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments