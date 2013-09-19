YouView adds programme search to iOS app and more

YouView has added new search function to its iPhone, iPad and iPod touch companion app. The updated application that links to a user's YouView set-top box can now search through the seven-day electronic programme guide to find specific information on shows coming up.

A few other new features and improvements are also available. A redesigned date selector now reflects the design of the TV guide on the set-top box, the programme information page now also includes links to related programmes, the channel day list now shows programmes after midnight, and you will get a "no internet connection" message if the connection drops when browsing certain areas of the app. You will not be able to access the programme information page, complete a new search or send a recording request when there is no internet connection.

The YouView app is free to download from iTunes and is compatible with iPhones from 3GS and up, iPod touch from third generation, and the iPad. It works on all devices with iOS 5 or above installed basically, including iOS 7, although we note that it still uses the old keyboard design. It's like stepping back in time - to a couple of days ago.

Search functionality is promised for the Android app too "in due course".