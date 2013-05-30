YouView Android app due in the next few weeks, mirrors iPhone app features

YouView has shed a little more light on the long-awaited Android app that will allow you to control your YouView box from your mobile device, saying that it will be released in "the next couple of weeks".

The Android version of the YouView app mirrors the functionality of the iPhone app, allowing you to scroll through channels and identify programmes to record, with that information being sent to your box back at home.

YouView says that the app has been optimised for popular Android smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S2 and S3, Galaxy Ace, Nexus 4 and HTC One S. We're not sure exaclty where YouView gets its list from, although it does state that the app will work on Android 2.3 upwards, so we think your HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 will be just fine.

We had the chance to play with the app today on the Nexus 4. It's a pretty basic app - as it is on iOS - so there's little to report. It seemed swift to navigate and the features are easy to find and use, so it shouldn't present any problems for those looking to set recordings while on the move.

There are still future plans for both the iOS and Android apps, however, with YouView saying that as more functionality became available on the YouView box, more would be added to the mobile app.

The YouView Android app will be available free on Google Play shortly. The YouView app for iPhone launched in December 2012.