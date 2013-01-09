  YouView update brings live TV searching, HDMI options and Dolby Surround Sound support

YouView has pushed out an update to the YouView Humax set-top box that brings with it a number of tweaks and changes.

From a content point of view, the update, once installed, will include live TV programmes into search results. There will be a new "On Now & Next" tab, so you can go straight to the relevant channel, as well as the current selection of On Demand content.

The other updates are behind the scenes. The first, which will be welcomed by those with a wider AV setup, is a new setting to allow you to enable Dolby Surround Sound over HDMI.

The HDMI also gets a new option and that's to the select the output quality. Some televisions won't display properly if the signal output quality doesn't match that of the screen. You'll now be able to choose between 1080p, 1080i and 720p.

Finally there's a software update notification, so if there's an update available that you haven't installed, you'll get a notification.

The software update is available now, rolling out to boxes over the next couple of weeks. The software version should be as shown above once installed. This software update will apply to YouView from BT customers, but not YouView from TalkTalk, which uses a Huawei set-top box.