YouView app offers remote recording from iPhone, Android due in 2013

The YouView Remote Record app has now launched for iPhone, iPod and iPad, adding another string to the subscription-free service's bow.

As the name suggests, the YouView app will allow Apple users to set recordings on their box at home while out on the move.

It's a simple app, prompting you to connect to your box before offering up the EPG for you to browse. Like the EPG on the YouView box, it will let you scroll back and forward through the schedule, but recordings can be set only for the future.

You simply have to tap the programme you're interested in and you'll be given the option to set the recording. Once done, it confirms that the recording has been sent to the box, and that's it.

Connection is simple too. All you have to do is head in to the settings menu for the YouView set-top box and you'll find the option to connect devices. Tap in the eight-character code and that's it.

You can connect up to five devices with each YouView box, so you can all get remote recording at your fingertips.

Once that's done, you'll be able to set recordings wherever you are, whether sitting watching another channel, or stuck on the train on your way home from work.

However, there's more to come from YouView apps in the future: "This is just the first stage in our companion device strategy, offering even more value to UK consumers, and we plan to extend the functionality of this app as part of our on-going development of the YouView proposition," said Richard Halton, CEO, YouView.

The YouView Remote Record app is available to download now from iTunes.

YouView has confirmed to us that an Android app will be following in 2013, but there's no word on a specific date.